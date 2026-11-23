The sounds of ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s R&B will return to Gonubie when Back2RnB brings together DJs from across the Eastern Cape and beyond for an outdoor music event at The Circle on November 28.

Organised by 2Smooth Productions, the event will feature Cape Town DJ Ice Flake, Gqeberha-based DJ APO and award-winning producer DJ Oh Boi, alongside a line-up of local DJs.

Organiser Russell Rensburg said the event was aimed at bringing people together through music they grew up listening to, while giving them an opportunity to enjoy different sounds in one setting.

“We want to take people back to the music they grew up with, the songs they remember and the music that brings back memories.

“It is about creating an experience where people can come together, enjoy themselves and connect through music,” he said.

Rensburg said the line-up had been put together to offer a range of sounds, with R&B and old-school favourites forming the foundation of the event, before the evening moved into more energetic music.

“People can expect a high-energy event. We will be taking them back to the ‘80s, ‘90s R&B and 2000s commercial sounds,” Rensburg said.

“We also have an energetic set from DJ Oh Boi to close off the evening."

He said the idea was to create an event where people could enjoy familiar music while also experiencing performers with different styles.

“We want people to come out, relax and enjoy the music.

“It is not just about one particular genre. There will be something for people who enjoy R&B, soul and the older sounds, but also for those who enjoy more upbeat music,” Rensburg said.

Among the headliners is DJ Ice Flake, who has built a national following through his mixes and online music platform, The Ice Flake Show.

Originally from De Doorns in the Western Cape, the self-taught DJ has grown his audience through a series that now spans more than 13 seasons and has attracted more than 138,000 YouTube subscribers.

His sets are known for blending ‘90s and 2000s R&B, old-school hip-hop, soul classics and newer sounds.

Through his online platform, he has reached audiences across the country, with his mixes becoming a familiar part of many music lovers’ weekends.

Joining him is DJ APO, a familiar name among Eastern Cape music lovers and one of the resident DJs associated with Gqeberha’s Sip N Chill collective.

His mixes draw heavily on ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s R&B, slow jams, soul classics and house music.

His recorded sessions, including performances at venues such as The Gallery on Produce and Roof Garden Bar in Gqeberha, have also attracted a following online.

DJ Oh Boi, whose real name is Onika Booi, is an Eastern Cape-born DJ and award-winning producer known for moving between different genres, including deep house, Afro-tech, throwback R&B and Gqom.

His set is expected to bring a different energy to the event, with Gqom providing an upbeat close to the evening’s musical programme.

Rensburg said local talent would also feature, with KuGompo DJs Dimples, Master Jam, Divakes, Vino, JR, D’Angelo and Big Laanie joining the national performers.

“We have some great local DJs who will be part of the day.

“It is important for us to include our local talent and give them an opportunity to share the stage with artists who are also known outside the province,” he said.

He said bringing different DJs together was also a way of offering audiences a varied musical experience without having to move between venues.

Back2RnB will take place at The Circle on Main Road in Gonubie, with gates opening at 3pm and the event running until 2am.

The event is strictly for over-18s. Early-bird tickets have sold out, while phase-two tickets are available at R150. Tickets will also be available at the gate.

A fully-stocked cash bar will be available at the venue. Patrons are welcome to bring camping chairs, hookah pipes and gazebos.