Photos of Ben Dekker and tributes to him are flooding social media after he died aged 86 at Port St Johns recently.

But how many admirers connect him with — a tradition of unconventional characters stretching back in South African history — and crossing all taboo lines.

With his huge frame, flowing blond mane, spontaneity and earthy charm, he was a journalist's dream.

He was flamboyant yet humble, gregarious yet private, a fitness phenomenon who walked for days rather than catch transport. Philosopher, artist, carer of Aids orphans, and iconoclast, he was one of a kind — but was he?

I would love to know what Dekker put forward in his MA thesis on African philosophy. But apparently it's blacklisted by academic libraries (according to one source). I'm going to follow that one up.

My guess is it was deemed unacceptable at the time because African philosophy had no place in the galaxy of great thinking.

Things have changed.

I hesitated before adding my unqualified admiration for Dekker when writing this. Not because the reports about him were not true but because there may have been another side to him.

For years, rumours have circulated that he made cash on the side as an informant. I have absolutely no proof of this.

I decided, initially, not to mention it but various comments following my first post prompt me to raise it.

Dekker's white admirers (I am one) may resent the additions. But among African readers, the

more nuanced version probably has more credibility.

These crossover personalities have always had a mixed reception, not surprisingly as whites brought knowledge and skills but could turn out to be agents of the conquering power — or at least opportunists.

I'm not saying Dekker was one. The history is what frames the debate.

I met Dekker once. As a young Cape Times reporter, I interviewed him about his challenge to

the then leader of the white opposition, Sir De Villiers Graaff, to compete in

a swim to Robben Island.

That was in 1970. Dekker had put himself up as a candidate for parliament in Div's safe seat of Rondebosch. Both men were tall and strong but of course it never happened.

The twist was that Nelson Mandela was imprisoned on the island at the time, and Dekker's

call-out was an embarrassment to Div's United Party which, like the Nationalists, called Nelson Mandela a terrorist.

Dekker ran on a one-man-one-vote ticket and didn't lose his deposit.

The moment echoed episodes from the past when other mavericks had broken ranks to

fraternise with the enemy. "Stem lekker, stem Dekker!" was his election slogan.

My story after I met him called him Big Ben Dekker, a deliberate reference to the British parliament. He could turn political dissent into public theatre.

But Dekker belonged to a much older South African tradition.

Consider Coenraad de Buys, the gigantic frontier adventurer born in the 18th century who became one of the most extraordinary figures of the early colonial interior.

Like Dekker, De Buys was physically imposing, fiercely independent and unwilling to accept the racial conventions of his society.

Both men seemed to possess an instinctive affinity for people whom respectable white society regarded as outsiders or enemies.

There were enormous differences.

De Buys was a creature of the violent, expanding colonial frontier, where personal freedom often meant the freedom to take what one wanted, make one's own alliances and escape the reach of government. He could be ruthless and opportunistic. He was no modern egalitarian.

Dekker, by contrast, was a 20th century political rebel who consciously challenged white supremacy.

His demand for universal suffrage was a democratic principle, not simply an assertion of personal liberty. His passport was taken away and yet he managed to flit out of the country and roam through Africa.

If any of the negative rumours about Dekker were true it would place him more squarely in the historical lineage I am talking about.

These were men who played both sides of the field. Is that too unkind to a man who by all other accounts was a noble free spirit that served no-one?

De Buys crossed every boundary that colonial society tried to impose. He lived among the Xhosa, formed intimate relationships and alliances across racial lines, moved between African chiefdoms and colonial settlements, and repeatedly defied the authorities.

He was a hunter, trader, fighter, wanderer and political troublemaker. His descendants became part of the mixed communities of the Eastern Cape and far interior.

South African history is usually told as a struggle between great collective forces: settlers and indigenous peoples, black and white, colonisers and liberation movements.

Yet between these opposing camps moved individuals who formed friendships, families, alliances and identities that confounded the categories.

Another remarkable example was the Zulu chief John Dunn. The Scots-descended adventurer became a trusted adviser to King Cetshwayo, adopted Zulu customs, married numerous Zulu women and acquired the status of a powerful chief.

Yet Dunn eventually sided with the British against Cetshwayo in 1879. Like De Buys, he demonstrated that racial boundaries could be crossed without necessarily embracing racial equality.

These men were pioneers of cultural mixing, but also opportunists whose loyalties could shift with their fortunes.

These men were often dismissed as eccentrics, two-faced renegades, troublemakers or traitors. Some undoubtedly deserved parts of those descriptions. Others were simply ahead of their time.

One was Klaas Liebenberg, a German frontiersman who lived among the Xhosa and Thembu around the turn of the nineteenth century.

Like De Buys, he operated beyond effective colonial control, making a precarious living as a hunter, trader and sometimes hired gun.

His relationships and loyalties crossed the racial frontier at a time when colonial authorities were increasingly determined to enforce it.

Dekker, De Buys, Liebenberg and Dunn are among many. It would be absurd to make them political equivalents.

But they remind us that the rigid boundaries of South African society were never quite as impermeable as their defenders pretend.

They followed the path not taken — possibilities of living together that mainstream society refused to contemplate.

Questions will forever remain about their motives and the advantages they drew from crossing boundaries.

Certainly, they shook off petty restrictions and showed the way to an alternate choice of

existence.

And that is why such men were so often regarded as dangerous mavericks.