Return of Mbatha and Makgopa boosts Pirates before final against Sundowns

In other team news, the Pirates medical team also disclosed that attackers Mohau Nkota and Andre de Jong are making progress in their respective rehabilitation programmes.

Nkota, who is on loan from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, is recovering from a knee injury. De Jong is undergoing treatment for a hamstring injury. They have progressed to field-based rehabilitation.

There is no clear time frame as to when Nkota and De Jong will return to action.

While there is promise regarding Mbatha, Makgopa, Nkota and De Jong, defensive midfielder Sihle Nduli is still some way from full recovery as he has just started running on the field.

“Sihle has started running on the field and is scheduled to undergo field-based rehabilitation for approximately two weeks before beginning his reintegration into full-team training,” Pirates senior physiotherapist Kutlwano Molefe said.