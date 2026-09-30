Road-weary Iinyathi out to extend Badgers dominance

When it comes to the Eastern Cape Iinyathi facing the Garden Route Badgers in 20-over contests, the outcome in the past few years has tended to favour the Border men’s team.

The head-to-head stats read 4-1 in the previous five meetings since 2022, and the Iinyathi want the dominance to continue on Thursday when the teams meet in their Pro20 Cup pool game at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn.

Their mission is not only to add to that tally but also to maintain their stay at the top of the Pro20 Cup log.

Following their upset victory over the North West Dragons on Monday and a no-result due to rain against the Northern Cape Heat, the Iinyathi are sitting on five points and are eager for more, especially against Division Two teams considered on the same scale.

They travelled to the Western Cape on Tuesday morning and arrived in the evening.

With games coming thick and fast, Iinyathi head coach Rowan Richards said they wanted a rest day to acclimatise to the conditions.

Right after the Dragons match, he was already planning the itinerary.

He felt their method of travelling the day before away matches was hindering their recovery.

In their travels to the Limpopo Impalas in Polokwane and the Eastern Storm in Benoni, they came away empty-handed in the four-day and one-day competitions.

“We are on the road again, and being on the road is tough on the guys obviously, but it’s part of the game; we have to manage the situation,” Richards said.

“We have learnt from the previous away travels.

It will be the Badgers’ first game in the Pro20. They last played two weeks back.

“It is a big plus that we also go to the Badgers straight from a victory, because that is a confidence-booster and comes in handy in the way we are planning,” he said.

Iinyathi fast bowler Sithembile Langa shared the same sentiment as Richards, stating that beating the Dragons, who are in the division above, would bring calmness in execution.

“The approach will be the same; we won’t underestimate them just because they are in the same division as us.

“We have to go about our business the normal way and not be big-headed, just because we beat a division one side,” Langa said.