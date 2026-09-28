Kohli feeling blessed after powering India to big ODI win over West Indies

Virat Kohli hit a record-extending 55th one-day international century after reaching 15,000 runs to lead India to a dominant eight-wicket win over the West Indies in the series opener on Sunday evening.

Kohli, who hit an unbeaten 139, put on 151 runs for the second wicket with skipper Shubman Gill (110) as India chased down their victory target of 296 with 50 balls to spare in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kohli hit the winning six — the ninth in his 88-ball knock — as India went 1-0 up in the three-match series, which is a step in the team’s preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The 37-year-old Kohli made the evening his own as he went past 15,000 ODI runs to become only the second batter after icon Sachin Tendulkar to achieve the feat.

“My focus has never really been on these milestones,” Kohli said.

“It’s just understanding the situation along the course of just doing the job for the team.

“Achievements come along. Obviously, I feel very grateful and very blessed to be in this position for having played for so long.”

Kohli reached the milestone with a boundary in his 303rd ODI innings, while Tendulkar, who finished his illustrious career with 18,426 runs, took 377 innings to get to 15,000.

Gill reached his 10th ODI hundred but the spotlight soon shifted back to Kohli, who reached his 100 with a six as a raucous home crowd stood up to applaud the star cricketer.

The top-order batter is the leading century-maker in ODIs, with Tendulkar next with 49 hundreds. Rohit Sharma is third with 34 tons.

Kohli and the 39-year-old Rohit are both playing only in the 50-over format after their Test and T20 retirements, as they look ahead to the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

“We’re a year away from the World Cup. I know what my goal is, and yeah, it’s pretty clear for me that whatever games we get, I just need to keep working on different aspects of the game,” Kohli said.

“Keep myself physically fit, challenge myself to be out there, run from boundary to boundary in the last 15 overs if I can, field in the inner ring, show intensity.”

Kohli on Saturday told broadcasters JioStar that the 2027 showpiece would be his last World Cup appearance.

Rohit got the team off to a brisk start in his 32 as he put on 74 with opening partner Gill.

Earlier, Justin Greaves made 101 and put on 135 for the first wicket with left-hander John Campbell, who made 62, to guide West Indies to 295-7.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav struck crucial blows to return figures of 4-40, including one maiden over as India hit back in the middle overs.

Kuldeep, who was named player of the match, also struck on successive balls, sending back Greaves and Jewel Andrew before Roston Chase avoided the hat-trick.

Chase steadied the innings with Amir Jangoo, who made an unbeaten 58, as the pair put on 52 for the sixth wicket.

The second ODI is on Wednesday in Guwahati. — AFP