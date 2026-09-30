Conrad mulling a gamble? Plenty of options for Proteas’ No 3 batting spot in Tests

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That the South African batting order for the first Test against Australia is not set in stone should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed Shukri Conrad’s way of doing things.
The Proteas coach is still playing his cards close to his chest ahead of next Friday’s much-anticipated series opener at Kingsmead.
“We have a few options,” Conrad replied to an inquiry.
“We have to look at our bowling attack first and depending on the balance of the side, that will go a long way towards determining what the batting line-up looks like.”
Determining the bowling depends on conditions — the notoriously fickle Durban weather; the pitch, which at Kingsmead in recent years has aided spinners; and, of course, the fitness of the fast bowlers, notably, Kagiso Rabada.
Three spinners were included in the preliminary 18-man squad named on Monday, and based on the troubles Australia have encountered in the two One-Day Internationals, starting both Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer will be strongly considered.
Conrad will draw comfort from the fact that the majority of players he’s selected are in form.
After scoring more than 1,000 runs to help Durham achieve promotion to Division 1 in the County Championship in England, David Bedingham made two hundreds upon his return to Western Province.
Interestingly, they were made while he was batting at No 3, one spot higher than he batted for Durham. In his Proteas career, he has batted at 4, 5 and 6.
“I’ve not insisted that he bat at 3. I see him as the type of player that could do that job, whether he ends up doing that job is an entirely different story,” Conrad said.
The pair had a lengthy conversation when Conrad travelled to England in June, but the coach didn’t believe those talks led to the change in position when he played for WP.
Bedingham’s naturally attacking style can put opposing bowlers under pressure and Conrad pointed to his contribution in both innings of last year’s World Test Championship final as the kind of batting he wants to see.
After arriving at the crease with South Africa 30/4 late on the first day, Bedingham’s two boundaries in the last over lifted the spirits. He top-scored with 45 in the first innings and was unbeaten on 21 when the winning runs were struck.
“On the first day we were tentative and sat and sat and as soon as we made a conscious decision not to just sit in, we were able to put them under pressure. David naturally bats that way,” Conrad said.
Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi and Wiaan Mulder are the other options for the No 3 spot and the latter comes into the equation because he bowls too.
Should Rabada not be fit, Mulder might form part of a three-man pace attack along with Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje (or Dane Paterson), and the two spinners.
Where the No 3 spot was once revered in the Test format, a place that belonged to the best batters, Conrad takes a less rigid route with how he chooses who bats there.
He’s presided over 21 Tests and SA have used five different batters at No 3, with Stubbs and Mulder the most frequent occupants.
“It’s a global problem. If people are going to play a card, they tend to do it at No 3,” Conrad said.
“I’d be very surprised if Tristan Stubbs doesn’t make the starting line-up. Where does he bat, 3 or 5? I’d be very surprised if Bedingham doesn’t make the starting line-up, where does he bat, 3 or 5?
“Wiaan Mulder based on conditions and the type of attack we put out also gives us that option. It’s too early to tell.”
Marques Ackerman’s call-up was no surprise after his exploits for KwaZulu-Natal and, in the last 12 months, the SA A team.
“He has to be picked at some stage. Marques has been knocking the door down.”
It means Dewald Brevis wasn’t considered.
“I don’t think he is one of the best batters for us in Test cricket. There are others in the squad for South African conditions.
“He is probably more suited to getting into our Test squad in conditions that the sub-continent throws up.
“One-Day cricket is a different story, he will play this summer.”