Conrad mulling a gamble? Plenty of options for Proteas’ No 3 batting spot in Tests

Three spinners were included in the preliminary 18-man squad named on Monday, and based on the troubles Australia have encountered in the two One-Day Internationals, starting both Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer will be strongly considered.

Conrad will draw comfort from the fact that the majority of players he’s selected are in form.

After scoring more than 1,000 runs to help Durham achieve promotion to Division 1 in the County Championship in England, David Bedingham made two hundreds upon his return to Western Province.

Interestingly, they were made while he was batting at No 3, one spot higher than he batted for Durham. In his Proteas career, he has batted at 4, 5 and 6.

“I’ve not insisted that he bat at 3. I see him as the type of player that could do that job, whether he ends up doing that job is an entirely different story,” Conrad said.

The pair had a lengthy conversation when Conrad travelled to England in June, but the coach didn’t believe those talks led to the change in position when he played for WP.

Bedingham’s naturally attacking style can put opposing bowlers under pressure and Conrad pointed to his contribution in both innings of last year’s World Test Championship final as the kind of batting he wants to see.

After arriving at the crease with South Africa 30/4 late on the first day, Bedingham’s two boundaries in the last over lifted the spirits. He top-scored with 45 in the first innings and was unbeaten on 21 when the winning runs were struck.

“On the first day we were tentative and sat and sat and as soon as we made a conscious decision not to just sit in, we were able to put them under pressure. David naturally bats that way,” Conrad said.

Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi and Wiaan Mulder are the other options for the No 3 spot and the latter comes into the equation because he bowls too.