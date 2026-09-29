Proteas eye perfect finish against Australia

Left-arm orthodox spinner Keshav Maharaj believes the Proteas have an opportunity to build confidence and lay an important foundation when they face Australia in the third ODI in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.

With SA already 2-0 up in the three-match series, Maharaj said the defending world champions provided a useful measuring stick at the JB Marks Oval, even with the 2027 World Cup still more than a year away.

“They are the world champions, so it’s always nice to build confidence,” Maharaj said.

“Yes, it is probably just over 12 months away from the World Cup, but it’s a wonderful stepping stone and foundation to build on.

“It shows character. Also, it shows a champion mentality to try and get the series 3-0.”

The 36-year-old, who has played a key role with the ball in the series, taking six wickets in the two matches so far, was quick to stress that the Proteas could not afford to become consumed by the bigger picture.

“It’s about the processes that we’re focusing on and doing the basics really well, and letting it play out that way,” he said.

“Obviously, there are areas where we can improve and areas that we can keep building on.

“If we can execute that, then hopefully we come on the right side of things.”

The quality of the opposition also meant the fringe players given an opportunity in the final match had a chance to strengthen the depth of the squad.

“I think obviously you’re playing against high-quality opposition.

“When the fringe players get the opportunity, I’m sure they want to put their hands up with performances that show their depth, their quality and how they can fit into international cricket.”

The finger spinner also played down any attempt to draw direct conclusions about conditions they could face in the World Cup from these opening matches, particularly the success of left-arm spin.

“The World Cup is a long way away,” he said.

“I think conditions do change as the year goes on through wear and tear, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens next year in the World Cup.”

The Proteas’ success with spin has been another source of encouragement, though Maharaj is mindful of the difference between the white-ball series and the Test campaign that follows.

“Yeah, you can always take confidence. It’s a different format of the game, so it’s basically a reset when we start the Test series.”

He believes the opportunity to sweep the world champions carries extra value because performances can show both the depth available and how those players can fit into international cricket.

That gives the contest a dual purpose: completing the series strongly while allowing the squad to continue making its case.

For now, however, the focus remains on Wednesday and the chance to complete a clean sweep against one of the powerhouses of world cricket.