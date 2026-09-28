Nortje earns shock recall as Proteas name Test squad for Aussie series

“We’ll have a couple of training days, a two-day intra-squad match and scenario-based training, which will give us an opportunity to assess the group and conditions before settling on our final 15,” said Conrad.

“Having a larger bowling group gives us the flexibility to cover all bases. We have different options across the squad and the next week will give us an opportunity to determine which combinations are best suited to the conditions.”

“We also want to give Kagiso every chance of being available for selection for the first Test, and the two-day game will give us a clearer picture of where he is in terms of his match readiness,” said Conrad.

Marques Ackerman was the only uncapped player to earn selection. The left-hander has had two magnificent years not only for his province, KwaZulu-Natal, but also in the SA A side, for which he scored a century in England this year followed by a double hundred against Bangladesh A last month.

Gerald Coetzee has also earned a recall to the squad, two years after his last Test match, where he picked up a groin injury against Sri Lanka.

Veteran seamer Dane Paterson, who was one of the stars in the 2024/25 summer, helping SA to reach the World Test Championship final, further supplements the seam-bowling stocks.

The first Test against Australia starts at Kingsmead on October 9.

Proteas Test squad Temba Bavuma (capt), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne