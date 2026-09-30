Maharaj leaves no stone unturned to continue his development

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj went back to the drawing board, determined to keep evolving rather than rely on what has worked before as he looks ahead to a three-Test cricket series against Australia in October.

The 36-year-old says greater attention to his physical conditioning and analysis has formed a key part of his preparation, with a long season ahead and the first Test beginning in Durban on October 9.

“I feel like the best [athletes] in the world always keep trying to evolve,” Maharaj said.

“And I said, why not? Why can’t I be that person and try to evolve a different aspect of the game?”

After last season’s India tour, where the conditions presented a different challenge, Maharaj said he took a different approach to his preparations and believes there is still room to develop his bowling without making wholesale changes.

“I haven’t changed too much of the way I bowl, but probably paid a little bit more emphasis on the analysis work,” he said.

“I’ve always been someone who’s been a scholar of the game and looks at the analysis part quite in depth, looking at it from a different angle and still not losing that feel of the game.”

He has also put greater emphasis on the physical side, something that can be difficult to prioritise with the amount of cricket being played.

“We don’t always, with the amount of cricket that’s being played, get an opportunity to work on the physical aspect of the game in terms of conditioning,” he said.

“So I really put a big emphasis in these last six months on my physical fitness.”

Maharaj has also taken greater responsibility for his diet, even carrying his own food on tour to aid recovery through a demanding schedule.

“It is a long season ahead if you look at it. There’s a lot of back-to-back cricket,” he said.

“So, you know, that aids recovery in terms of eating right and healthily. So, yeah, I’m not getting any younger as well.

“So, you know, giving that extra bit of love and attention to your body doesn’t hurt anyone.

“It gives you the confidence when you go out there to know that you’ve done everything you can and left no stone unturned.”

His detailed analysis of the Test series will only intensify after the ODI campaign, with Maharaj acknowledging that batting techniques and approaches change between formats.

“Obviously batters play slightly differently and techniques do change,” he said.

“So I’ll have a little bit more in-depth look within the next week or two, building up towards the first Test, and then hopefully I can implement that and see the rewards from it.”

Maharaj could also find himself carrying greater responsibility as the senior spinner, but he welcomes the challenge rather than viewing it as a burden.

A conversation with star Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon reinforced that belief, with the two experienced finger spinners sharing a passion for keeping spin bowling relevant to Test cricket.