Miller makes special memories for mom in Pink ODI

Sunday’s innings was also crucial for Miller’s World Cup aspirations. The competition for middle order spots in the Proteas’ One-Day side is fierce and with Matthew Breetzke in red-hot form, the number of places available is diminishing.

“It was really important ... every single game for me, whether it is for SA or domestically, I want to contribute in the best way that I can.

“I’ve always wanted to make an impact. I’ve been around for a long time, so I want to put my hand up and lead from the front. I was hungry to do that after the first game.”

Miller struggled at Kingsmead, on a difficult pitch, scoring nine off 25 balls.

He was much more fluent on Sunday, after Breetzke and Temba Bavuma had seen off the hardness of the two balls in a 57-run partnership for the third wicket.

“It was quite tacky this morning. Matty B and Temba batted beautifully.

“One-Day cricket is long, so you do have time to get through a tricky period. It’s about holding tight and being nice and positive with your partner and feeding him the necessary information.

“Then you want to play nice and late and get in the flow. It got better, which was really cool.”

He shared a partnership worth 156 runs with his captain, who scored a vital hundred of his own.

“Temba’s innings was really special. It was great to put on a partnership with him,” Miller said.