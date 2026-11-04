Poaching of rhino cow, calf triggers dismay in Komani

The killing by poachers of a rhino cow and her calf at the Lawrence de Lange Game Reserve in Komani has been met with dismay in the Eastern Cape farming town.

Police have arrested two suspects and recovered four horns.

The Enoch Mgijima municipality condemned the killings and said it would review security at the reserve, where a similar poaching incident was reported in 2018.

Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said two suspects, aged 30 and 35, had been arrested after the incident, which was reported early on Saturday.

“Police received information from crime intelligence on Saturday at about 6.55am that two rhinos (a mother and a calf) had been shot and their horns removed at a local game reserve in Komani,” she said.

“A team immediately responded to the scene, where valuable intelligence was gathered, leading to the identification of a vehicle believed to be linked to the incident.

"At about 4pm, the vehicle was spotted by Red Guard Security members at a garage in Cathcart Road and the information was shared with the police.

"A takedown was performed where two foreign nationals were arrested and one suspect managed to flee and evade arrest.”

Mgolodela said follow-up investigations led to the recovery of four rhino horns, a .375 H&H Magnum rifle fitted with a silencer and several rounds of ammunition.

“During the arrest, police confiscated a VW Polo with a Cape Town registration number, three cellphones and an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Komani magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges including the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, illegal hunting of protected species and possession of suspected stolen property.

Enoch Mgijima municipality spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said the two rhinos were found dead with gunshot wounds and their horns removed during the early hours of Saturday.

He said a previous poaching incident at the reserve had been reported in 2018, prompting the municipality to strengthen security, including through enlisting the support of dedicated volunteer rangers.

Kowa said the municipality initially reported that a third rhino was missing but confirmed that it had since been found unharmed.

“The municipality strongly condemns this barbaric and senseless act of wildlife crime.

"This cowardly act not only robs our community of its natural heritage but directly undermines our concerted efforts to develop, protect and promote our tourism facilities as drivers of local economic development and job creation,” Kowa said.

“The rhino is an endangered species and an important part of our biodiversity and tourism attraction.

"We will not allow criminals to reverse the conservation gains we have made over the years.”

Kowa urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact their nearest police station.

“The municipality will review and further strengthen security measures at all its conservation facilities,” he said.

The forestry, fisheries and environment department reported that about 230 rhinos had been poached in SA in the first eight months of 2026, a 7.26% decrease from the 248 killed over the same period in 2025.