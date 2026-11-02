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Jansen keeps his feet on the ground

'Laaitie from Klerksdorp' reflects on Proteas rise after reaching No 1 in ICC Test bowling and all-rounder rankings

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SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Marco Jansen has reached the summit of the ICC Test rankings as the world's No 1 bowler and top all-rounder.
  • The 26-year-old starred in South Africa's 2-1 Test series win against Australia, scoring 198 runs and taking 13 wickets to claim Player of the Series.
  • Jansen delivered key contributions across all three Tests, highlighted by an 85-run knock and six wickets in Gqeberha.
  • The star all-rounder highlighted Kagiso Rabada's leadership and presence as vital sources of confidence for the Proteas bowling attack.
  • Jansen defended the health of Test cricket, arguing that tight five-day matches remain the ultimate and most rewarding spectacle.
Marco Jansen, the ICC's No 1-ranked Test bowler and all-rounder, says SA have become better at adapting to pressure
Marco Jansen, the ICC's No 1-ranked Test bowler and all-rounder, says SA have become better at adapting to pressure Picture: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

Left-arm quick Marco Jansen may be sitting at the summit of the ICC Test rankings as the world's No 1 bowler and all-rounder, but the Proteas star has no intention of losing sight of where it all started.

"No, I just see myself as a laaitie from Klerksdorp," Jansen said when asked whether he was ready to embrace his growing status in world cricket.

The 26-year-old admitted that reaching the top of both rankings was something he had never imagined when beginning his professional career.

"I never even thought of getting in the top 10 bowling rankings or all-rounder rankings when I began my career.

"Fast forward to now, where you're on top of those lists, it's surreal.

"I take it with open hands, but at the same time I remind myself where I come from and what I've had to put in."

His contribution to SA's 2-1 series victory over Australia illustrated exactly that, with Jansen making an impact throughout the three Tests.

After taking four wickets and scoring 61 runs in Durban, he produced one of his most influential performances in Gqeberha, scoring 85 off 100 balls and claiming six wickets in the Proteas' innings-and-31-run victory.

Though his contribution was less spectacular at Newlands, he still scored 52 in the first innings and claimed three wickets as the hosts secured the series with a 176-run victory.

He finished the contest with 198 runs and 13 wickets, earning the Player of the Series award to go with his newly acquired world rankings.

Jansen believes the format remains in a healthy position, particularly when matches are competitive deep into the fifth day, despite a lack of consistent red ball matches being played at international level.

"I think it's in a very, very good spot, especially when you have Test matches going to day five, second session; it makes the game more attractive, it's not a case of Test matches finishing in two, two-and-a-half days.

"It's nice to be a part of those games and those matches as well.

"It's not always the best for your body, but it's very rewarding if you're on the right side of it."

Getting there required the Proteas to respond when the tourists threatened to take control, something Jansen believes they have become increasingly capable of doing.

"For us, it's all about how can we adapt? How can we, when things aren't going our way, how can we adjust?

"I'll get frustrated, which means I'll get angry, which means I'll try and bowl quicker, which means I don't land the ball in a consistent area."

He believes the team has become better at recognising those moments and finding ways to regain control.

Another important part of that development has been the influence of Kagiso Rabada, whose leadership provides the bowling attack with confidence.

"When he's on your side or when he's in the team, it gives you that little bit of extra confidence," Jansen said.

For Jansen, the Australia series has already earned a special place in his career after ranking his debut series against India as his previous favourite.

"There was a stage where I was sitting in the changeroom and you think, yes, we're in this thing.

"And then all of a sudden, four wickets and I'm like, what the hell are we doing?

"So, this one for me is definitely one of the most enjoyable ones and definitely the most hard one."

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