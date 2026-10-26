Historically, Australia have dominated Test cricket in SA.

Since readmission, the Australians have won 15 of the 31 Tests played on South African soil, while the hosts have claimed 11 victories, alongside five draws.

Despite Australia capturing five out of seven completed series in that period, SA have shown they can fight back.

In the 2017/2018 series, they lost the first match in Durban but recovered brilliantly in Gqeberha, Cape Town and Johannesburg to win 3-1 — a pattern this current series is mimicking perfectly.

“I think there’s that motivation for us to, I guess, right those wrongs, and also to look at our home record as well, playing against Australia,” the skipper said on Monday.

“So I think there’s a lot to it, and definitely I don’t feel I have to motivate anyone to ensure that the result goes our way.”

SA have made one change for the decider, with Gerald Coetzee replacing the injured Anrich Nortje.

Bavuma said Coetzee was the closest fit for the role Nortje was expected to play, particularly when the pitch begins to flatten and an attacking fast bowler is required to unsettle Australia’s powerful batting lineup.

“You want the guy who can play that enforcer role, especially when the wicket gets flat,” Bavuma said.

“KG is a guy who can do that. Then you've also got Marco coming in from a different angle, you’ve got Coetzee coming from a different angle.”

The selection, as well as the retention of off-spinner Simon Harmer, means the hosts have opted for an additional pace threat, resulting in a second consecutive match in which veteran left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has had to sit on the sidelines.