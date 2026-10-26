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Proteas seek home redemption, says Bavuma

Series locked at 1-1 as Gerald Coetzee steps in to bolster the hosts' pace attack

3 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • The three-match Test series between South Africa and Australia is tied 1-1 ahead of the decisive clash at Newlands.
  • Australia has historically dominated Test series in South Africa, winning 13 of 25 Tests and five of seven series since readmission.
  • Captain Temba Bavuma stressed that the squad is highly motivated to improve their home record against the Aussies.
  • Gerald Coetzee replaces the injured Anrich Nortje as South Africa make one change to maintain an aggressive pace attack.
  • Spinner Simon Harmer keeps his spot in the starting XI, leaving veteran Keshav Maharaj on the sidelines once again.
Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee is back in the Proteas squad for the third cricket Test against Australia in Cape Town, starting on Tuesday
Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee is back in the Proteas squad for the third cricket Test against Australia in Cape Town, starting on Tuesday Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

SA have the chance to settle some old scores when they face Australia in the series-deciding third Dafabet cricket Test at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday, with Temba Bavuma believing there is more than enough motivation in the Proteas camp to ensure the result goes their way.

Historically, Australia have dominated Test cricket in SA.

Since readmission, the Australians have won 15 of the 31 Tests played on South African soil, while the hosts have claimed 11 victories, alongside five draws.

Despite Australia capturing five out of seven completed series in that period, SA have shown they can fight back.

In the 2017/2018 series, they lost the first match in Durban but recovered brilliantly in Gqeberha, Cape Town and Johannesburg to win 3-1 — a pattern this current series is mimicking perfectly.

“I think there’s that motivation for us to, I guess, right those wrongs, and also to look at our home record as well, playing against Australia,” the skipper said on Monday.

“So I think there’s a lot to it, and definitely I don’t feel I have to motivate anyone to ensure that the result goes our way.”

SA have made one change for the decider, with Gerald Coetzee replacing the injured Anrich Nortje.

Bavuma said Coetzee was the closest fit for the role Nortje was expected to play, particularly when the pitch begins to flatten and an attacking fast bowler is required to unsettle Australia’s powerful batting lineup.

“You want the guy who can play that enforcer role, especially when the wicket gets flat,” Bavuma said.

“KG is a guy who can do that. Then you've also got Marco coming in from a different angle, you’ve got Coetzee coming from a different angle.”

The selection, as well as the retention of off-spinner Simon Harmer, means the hosts have opted for an additional pace threat, resulting in a second consecutive match in which veteran left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has had to sit on the sidelines.

Bavuma admitted leaving Maharaj out was one of the more difficult calls, but said the Australians’ depth through their top seven made the extra bowling threat important.

“For us, we need one more man in the pace attack who could continue to put pressure on the Aussies,” he said.

“He understands the cricketing reason behind it.”

Coetzee’s inclusion also points to SA expecting Newlands to offer a contest that changes as the match develops.

“You know your work is going to be cut out,” Bavuma said.

“You know you have to be on the mark. You have to be sharp.”

The same applies to the bowlers, who face another potentially heavy workload after spending significant periods in the field in Gqeberha.

“For us to be a winning team, we’re going to spend a lot of time in the field,” he said.

“On that day, I came to that challenge wholeheartedly, and we were able to get the result.”

For Bavuma, who scored a career-best 179 in Gqeberha, the challenge is also mental.

He does not want to chase another big performance, but rather take the confidence from it while adapting to what Newlands presents.


Playing XI for the Newlands Test:

Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada.


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