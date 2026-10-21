Bavuma’s career best score of 179, was ably supported by an aggressive 85 from Marco Jansen, while Simon Harmer’s career-best 82, helped carry South Africa to 425/9 declared at St George’s Park.

For Bavuma, the significance of the personal milestone went beyond just the scoreboard.

“The one thing, like I said, just from a personal point of view, is the fact that I was able to get the team out of a tough situation,” he said.

“To go on to get a big hundred against Australia is pretty special, that's obviously something that has been a thorn in my batting career, so it's nice to mentally get over that,” Bavuma said in the post match presser at the close of play.

He arrived at the crease at 13:35 on Sunday, with his side in heaps of trouble on 12/2, and remained through the difficult periods and wickets tumbling around him before playing the perfect foil for Jansen’s aggressive approach

Their 132-run seventh-wicket stand changed the momentum, but he was not done yet.

At the fall of Jansen, Harmer, who spent nine seasons honing his skills as a Warriors player, helped further extend the recovery with an outstanding 183-run partnership for the eighth wicket, the highest for that wicket at the famous ground.

“Marco took the guys on. He was able to find the middle of the bat and the gaps for a considerable amount of time,” Bavuma said.

“Simon came in as well, he applied himself, and I think he was very unlucky not to get close to that three-figure mark.”

The partnerships meant the hosts could keep Australia in the field and then declare with enough time for a late attack.