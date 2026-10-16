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Bedingham embraces batting order promotion

He says SA's batters need to withstand Australia’s attack for longer

3 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • David Bedingham welcomes his promotion to No. 3, noting that attacking field settings provide more scoring opportunities without demanding technical changes.
  • Facing Australia's relentless bowling attack requires sustained concentration, as Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon offer no respite.
  • South Africa's batters must convert positive starts of 30 to 50 into substantial innings by outlasting the opposition's initial spells.
  • After overthinking his mechanics during a challenging run of Tests, Bedingham has regained confidence and adopted a more relaxed mindset.
  • The anticipated return of strike bowler Kagiso Rabada provides a significant boost as the Proteas look to rebound from their Durban defeat.
Proteas top-order batter David Bedingham is embracing the number three batting position and has designs on making it his own
Proteas top-order batter David Bedingham is embracing the number three batting position and has designs on making it his own Picture: Marco Longari/AFP

Proteas batter David Bedingham believes his move into the No 3 position has required little technical reinvention, with him embracing the greater scoring opportunities and responsibility that come with the role.

“I did it for two games for Western Province, and it helped out a bit,” Bedingham said at a media engagement in Gqeberha on Friday.

“I don't think I changed much [in terms of my technique]. I just try to go out there and play.

For Bedingham, part of the appeal of No. 3 comes from the opportunities it presents against the field.

“I think personally I go about it the same. I think if you [bat at] three, there's usually three slips and the gully, so there is more chance to score,” he said.

“Five is a bit different. There might be two slips and one fielder in a cover position. I don't think about it too much, it is a different challenge, but one that I'm up for.”

The role has also exposed him to the full depth of Australia's attack, something he says makes sustained concentration essential.

“In first-class cricket, it's like you face a decent bowler, and then maybe another decent one, and then maybe you can cash in later with the third or fourth one,” he said.

“But you get through six balls of [Pat] Cummins and then you look, it's like, oh, it's [Mitchell] Starc, and then you get through their spell and it's like, oh, here's [Nathan] Lyon.

“It's tough, but I think we've faced them before, so hopefully we can just do it for longer periods of time.”

The first Test reinforced that lesson, with Australia able to keep bringing another high-quality option into the attack.

Bedingham believes the hosts can change the contest simply by refusing to give their opponents easy wickets and making them work through longer spells.

He said the ball appeared to become easier to score from once the Australian attack had bowled deep into the innings, reinforcing his belief that SA’s task is to stay in long enough to reach that stage.

Five of their batters reached between 30 and 50 in the first innings without going on to make a decisive contribution.

“All of our batters, it'll always be tough against them, but it's just about how we can do it for longer,” he said.

I don't think I changed much [in terms of my technique]. I just try to go out there and play
Proteas batter David Bedingham

“Especially in the first innings, I think five of our batters got to maybe 30 to 50. So, if we can just do it for a bit longer, I think we'll be fine.” he explained.

Commenting on his own game, Bedingham, who has just 15 Test matches under his belt, said there had been periods where things did not always go his way and remembers how hard he had to work to be comfortable in his own abilities.

“The first five Tests I felt free and wasn't thinking about my technique much at all, and you could just see the ball, hit the ball.

“And then last year, maybe the last 10 Tests, I've been thinking about my technique, thinking about what you guys say, and probably struggled big time.”

“I had a good summer at Durham, maybe a bit more confident than I was last year,” Bedingham said. “But at the end of the day it's just cricket. I know it's our job, but there's a lot bigger issues in SA and the world.

“The main thing is just bouncing back, showing a good attitude, those types of things,” he said. “No shouting and that type of stuff, but it was more just let's bounce back.”

With Kagiso Rabada potentially returning, Bedingham believes the Proteas have another opportunity to put their lessons from Durban into practice and stay in the contest for longer.

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