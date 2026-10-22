Subscribe
Daily DispatchDaily Dispatch
Subscribe

Jansen wants to be the player South Africa can lean on

Mental clarity and resilience steer Proteas star through decisive spell against tourists

3 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Marco Jansen starred for South Africa on day four against Australia, claiming 5/33 to help bowl out the visitors for just 99 in their first innings.
  • Earlier in the match, Jansen struck a vital 85 off 100 balls during a crucial 132-run stand with captain Temba Bavuma after the Proteas stumbled to 110/6.
  • The all-rounder attributed his batting success to a decisive mental shift and trusting his instincts rather than striving for technical perfection.
  • Jansen credited the attack's discipline in bowling fuller and tighter lines, noting that the seaming conditions at St George's Park offered far more assistance than Durban.
  • Australia ended the day at 156/4 in their second innings, trailing the hosts by 170 runs heading into the decisive final day.
Proteas bowler Marco Jansen celebrates a wicket as he single handedly ripped into the Australian batting line up on day four of the second Dafabet Test match between South Africa and Australia at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Wednesday
Proteas bowler Marco Jansen celebrates a wicket as he single handedly ripped into the Australian batting line up on day four of the second Dafabet Test match between South Africa and Australia at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Wednesday Picture: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

Marco Jansen does not want to be defined by the runs, wickets or praise that come with his growing stature as a Test all-rounder.

The 26-year-old wants to be the player South Africa can lean on when the pressure is greatest — and after a remarkable fourth day, that philosophy is increasingly evident.

“I just want to be a player that the team can lean on, especially in hard, tough moments,” he said after taking 5/33 as Australia were bowled out for 99, before the tourists reached 156/4 in their second innings, still 170 runs behind when stumps were drawn.

“If I can contribute one percent to the team winning, then I’m more than happy.”

That attitude has been valuable in a Test that has changed direction. After the first two days were heavily disrupted by rain, SA needed to maximize every opportunity when play resumed, and Jansen said the team avoided getting ahead of itself.

“We knew we were going to have to bat well and get a decent score,” he said. “As soon as we got that score on the board ... we knew that we were going to have to bowl them out.”

For Jansen, the key was remaining focused on the immediate task rather than the possible twists of the match becoming a distraction.

“You can get yourself in trouble if you think too far ahead of the game,” he said. “We did that really well in terms of just focusing on what we can do, with this present ball and then next ball.”

That same clarity has also been central to Jansen’s development with the bat. His 85 off 100 balls on Tuesday, came after South Africa had slipped to 110/6.

The tall right-hand batter said the biggest change has been mental rather than technical.

“For me personally, it’s all about my mental approach,” he said. “I’m not the technically most sound or beautiful-looking batter. I know how to trust my hands.”

He admitted there had previously been doubts around his decision-making. Now he is trying to commit more firmly to his choices.

“If I just go into an innings thinking positively, I’m already giving myself the best chance to succeed [with] whatever shot I’m trying to execute,” he said.

That approach was evident in Jansen’s 132-run partnership with skipper Temba Bavuma as the hosts recovered from 110/6 to declare on 425/9.

His five-wicket haul was central to the Aussies’ first-innings collapse, with Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder and Anrich Nortje also contributing.

The former Warriors player felt conditions at St George’s Park suited their attack better than Durban, where the tourists won the opening Test by 214 runs.

“The ball was seaming and nipping a bit as well with the new ball,” he said when speaking comparing conditions between the two coastal venues. “We bowled in better areas for longer periods.”

For Jansen, the broader lesson applies to every part of Test cricket, in the longest format.

“Test cricket is all about resilience, coupled with consistency,” he said. “It’s very easy to let the game leak.”

Resilience, he added, is not necessarily about constantly taking the fight to the opposition. Sometimes it means leaving the ball, ducking a short delivery or simply sticking to a plan.

“You have to have that attitude of, it doesn’t matter what happens, I’m going to come back again and come back again and come back again,” he said.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world. The Herald


The Herald

In Related News
Proteas allrounder Marco Jansen took five wickets to help dismantle the Australian batting lineup on the fourth day of the second cricket Test at St George's Park on Wednesday
CRICKET

Jansen's haul gives SA major boost in pursuit of victory

  • Amir Chetty
South African skipper Temba Bavuma celebrates his century
CRICKET

Bavuma quick to share credit despite milestone innings

  • Amir Chetty
Proteas batter Marco Jansen strikes out during his innings on the third day of the second cricket Test at St George's Park on Tuesday
CRICKET

Bavuma, Jansen spark recovery in second Test

  • Amir Chetty
Australian bowler Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of Matthew Breetzke on a heavily truncated day two of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St Georges Park on Monday.
CRICKET

Prince backs Proteas batting despite early struggles on tricky St George's surface

  • Amir Chetty
Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma plays a defensive shot on the second day of the second cricket Test against Australia at St George's Park on Monday
CRICKET
Video

SA wobble again after another day of interruptions

  • Amir Chetty