SummaryOpen the quick read
- Temba Bavuma compiled a career-best 179 to lead South Africa from a precarious 110/6 to a commanding 425/9 declared at St George's Park.
- Marco Jansen kick-started the momentum shift with a blistering 85 off 100 balls in a 132-run seventh-wicket stand.
- Simon Harmer added a resolute 82, sharing an exceptional 183-run partnership with Bavuma for the eighth wicket.
- Scott Boland led the Australian bowling figures with 5/81, while Mitchell Starc claimed three wickets.
- Australia closed day three in trouble at 3/1 after four overs, trailing heavily heading into day four.
Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma’s record-breaking fifth Test century and a counter-attacking Marco Jansen half-century helped SA recover from deep trouble against Australia to reach 425/9 declared late on the third day of the second cricket Test at St George’s Park on Tuesday.
When play drew to a close, Australia sat precariously on 3/1 after four overs, with Travis Head and nightwatchman Scott Boland in the middle.
Bavuma’s career-best 179, made from 334 balls in 381 minutes, was the cornerstone of the recovery, while Simon Harmer’s 82 provided the other half of a decisive eighth-wicket stand that eventually reached 183.
SA had resumed on 97/5 after losing five wickets in the first two days, with Bavuma unbeaten on 41 and Wiaan Mulder on two after the second day had been reduced by rain.
The pressure remained intense when Mulder was dismissed for 13 by Mitchell Starc at 110/6, leaving Australia in a position to press home their advantage.
Jansen, however, changed the momentum with an aggressive innings that gave Bavuma the support he needed.
The righthand batter attacked the Australian quicks, reaching his half-century from just 43 balls as the pair began to wrestle control away from the visitors.
Their seventh-wicket partnership produced 132 runs from 166 balls in 139 minutes, with Jansen eventually falling for 85 off 100 balls.
His innings included nine fours and three sixes, and it gave SA the impetus they had been missing after Australia’s attack had reduced them to 110/6.
Bavuma continued to absorb the pressure at the other end, passing his half-century off 140 balls before reaching his fifth Test century from 226 deliveries.
The captain’s hundred contained 11 fours and a six, but his innings eventually grew into something much bigger as he surpassed his previous Test best of 172.
Jansen’s dismissal at 242/7 again gave Australia an opportunity to finish the innings, but Harmer joined Bavuma and the pair settled into another decisive partnership.
The eighth-wicket stand grew to 76 by tea, with SA on 318/7 after 101 overs. Bavuma was on 125 and Harmer on 30.
They continued to frustrate Australia after the interval, first taking the partnership beyond 100 before pushing SA to the 400-mark.
Bavuma reached 150 from 299 balls, while Harmer brought up his half-century from 116 deliveries.
The spinner continued beyond his previous Test best, eventually making 82 from 157 balls in 206 minutes, with 10 fours and a six.
By the time Harmer was dismissed by Marnus Labuschagne, the eighth-wicket partnership had produced 183 runs from 278 balls in 206 minutes, with Bavuma contributing 77 runs to the stand and Harmer 66.
Starc then removed Bavuma for 179 from 334 balls, ending an innings that had lasted 381 minutes and contained 18 fours and one six.
SA declared at 425/9 after 127.1 overs.
Boland finished with 5/81 from 29 overs and Starc claimed 3/89 from 24.1 overs, while Labuschagne took the other wicket.
SA’s recovery was built around the two contrasting partnerships.
Jansen’s aggression with Bavuma changed the momentum, producing 132 runs, before Harmer’s patience alongside the captain generated an even bigger 183-run stand.
From 20/2 after the first day’s 12.2 overs and 40/4 early on day two, SA had turned a precarious position into a total of 425/9, leaving Australia with a far different contest from what it appeared it would be earlier in the match.
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