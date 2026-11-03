Boy allegedly shot by music mogul loses school year as case drags on

The attempted murder case against music and business mogul Mlindelwa “Man B” Tyekana and two co-accused was postponed to January 26 in the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City on Tuesday for further investigations.

The case relates to the shooting of a 16-year-old boy and his friends, who had reportedly gone to pick guavas in the bushes of Amalinda in May.

The teenager sustained serious injuries and spent more than four months in Frere Hospital.

His aunt, Thembisa Malgas, told the Dispatch outside court that while the family was relieved he had recovered sufficiently to return home, the shooting had cost him an entire school year.

“He is worried because he is being left behind by his peers, but we sat down with him and told him that he couldn't proceed with his school work,” Malgas said.

She said the family was also frustrated by repeated postponements, although they were prepared to wait for investigations to be completed.

Tyekana and co-accused Daluxolo Willie appeared in court and were allowed to return home under their existing bail conditions.

The third accused, former police officer Siyasanga Mashologu, remains in custody after being denied bail. The court had been informed that he had previous convictions and other cases pending against him.