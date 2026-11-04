Cash-strapped Nyandeni turns to concrete paving to repair gravel roads

Faced with a tight R70m infrastructure allocation across 282 rural villages, the Nyandeni local municipality is overhauling its approach to road building by ditching easily washed-away gravel for durable concrete and paving blocks.

Outgoing mayor Viwe Ndamase highlighted that continuous repairs to flood-damaged gravel roads were financially unsustainable, prompting a technical, engineering-led strategy to safeguard connectivity in steep and flood-prone terrain.