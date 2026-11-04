Subscribe
Daily DispatchDaily Dispatch
Subscribe

Rural local government funding under scrutiny as weather batters vital access roads

Cash-strapped Nyandeni turns to concrete paving to repair gravel roads

Outgoing mayor says R70m funding is just a drop in the ocean for rural road needs

  • Lulamile Feni
3 min read
Premium

Faced with a tight R70m infrastructure allocation across 282 rural villages, the Nyandeni local municipality is overhauling its approach to road building by ditching easily washed-away gravel for durable concrete and paving blocks.

Outgoing mayor Viwe Ndamase highlighted that continuous repairs to flood-damaged gravel roads were financially unsustainable, prompting a technical, engineering-led strategy to safeguard connectivity in steep and flood-prone terrain.

Sign in to continue reading.

Create a free account or sign in to read this article.

Sign in · Create an account