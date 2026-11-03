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Triumphant Proteas can improve further, says Conrad

3 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • South Africa overcame an opening Test defeat in Durban to secure a historic 2-1 series victory against Australia at Newlands.
  • Coach Shukri Conrad praised the team's resilience after rebounding with a three-day win in Gqeberha and weathering a second-innings slump in Cape Town.
  • Conrad defended bold selection changes, stating that continuous evolution is required to find the best lineup for the national team.
  • All-rounder Marco Jansen earned special praise, with Conrad tipping him to emerge as one of the world's premier all-round cricketers.
  • Despite clinching the series, Conrad emphasised that the Proteas must address remaining deficiencies to achieve their ultimate standard.
Proteas coach Shukri Conrad is delighted with his team's 2-1 Test series victory over Australia at Newlands
Proteas coach Shukri Conrad is delighted with his team's 2-1 Test series victory over Australia at Newlands Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES

SA's remarkable recovery from their opening defeat in Durban to a historic 2-1 series triumph over Australia has reinforced head coach Shukri Conrad's belief that the Proteas are still some way from reaching their full potential as they look to welcome Bangladesh to its shores later in November.

The Proteas coach was in a buoyant mood after Saturday's victory at Newlands, where his side completed a series turnaround that few would have predicted following their heavy defeat in the first Test.

But while Conrad was delighted with what his players had achieved, he was equally encouraged by the character they showed when the series threatened to slip away.

"What an incredible series. What a turnaround, after Durban especially, to fashion what we did in PE, within three days," he said after the match.

SA's response in Gqeberha was emphatic, but the deciding Test presented another examination of their resilience after they surrendered a first-innings advantage and found themselves 181/5 in their second innings.

Conrad admitted there were moments when the position looked precarious, but believed his side had the resources to turn things around.

"I always felt we were favourites coming into this morning, but it needed something special," he said.

That confidence was not simply an attempt to keep the players motivated, according to Conrad, who believes the characters within the dressing room have earned the right to trust their ability to deliver under pressure.

"There's a genuine belief that these guys can go on and do special things, and we've got to remind them all the time," he said.

"It's not blind belief. It's based on what you see, the characters that I know that sit in that changeroom."

At some stage you've got to continually look at how you can evolve the team and how we can continually get better
Conrad speaks about constantly finding ways the team can level up their game

The series also provided evidence of a team willing to evolve rather than remain loyal to combinations that might no longer be delivering the desired results.

Conrad's selection decisions following Durban attracted attention, but he believes the changes were necessary to ensure SA continues moving forward.

"At some stage you've got to continually look at how you can evolve the team and how we can continually get better," he said.

He stressed that selection decisions were made with the interests of the team in mind, rather than personal considerations, and suggested further adjustments could follow if they offered an opportunity to improve.

"We're getting the best 11 on the bus. We've just got to find the right seats for them," Conrad said.

One player whose continued development could prove significant is Marco Jansen, who has established himself as one of the leading fast bowlers in world cricket while offering SA valuable contributions with the bat.

Conrad believes the left-armer's potential extends well beyond his current standing as a bowler.

"He can go on and achieve a lot of things, both with bat and ball. He's a hell of a player in the field as well," he said.

"He can go on and become one of the world's best cricketers, let alone only one of the world's best bowlers."

For Conrad, however, the greatest satisfaction is knowing that a series victory over Australia has not disguised the areas still requiring attention.

The challenge now is to build on the achievement rather than become comfortable with it.

"I still think there are one or two things that will make us the best version," he said.


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