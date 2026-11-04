Erasmus defends Moerat selection for Italy

Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus has defended the selection of lock Salmaan Moerat for their match against Italy on Saturday amid criticism from the public.

Moerat will make his first appearance in the green and gold jersey this season in the opening game of the second phase of the Nations Championship in Turin on Saturday.

He missed the first leg of the Nations Championship in July and the recent series against the All Blacks due to neck and toe injuries.

His last cap was in July 2025 in Gqeberha against the Italians.

Moerat will partner hard-working Ruan Nortje in the second row, earning his 12th cap.

Though the Bok coaches have shown faith in Moerat, even handing him the captain's arm band in a few matches, the player has received flak from the critics.

It has often been pointed out that Moerat is not a high-impact ball carrier compared to other second-row options such as Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn or RG Snyman.

Not only has Moerat been criticised at international level, it has also happened at club level.

At one point, Stormers head coach John Dobson revealed that intense online criticism played a significant part in Moerat's decision to leave the Stormers for French club La Rochelle on a three-year deal, saying that the public narrative in the rugby fraternity had grown unfair and excessive.

“I’ve never really listened to people who talk nonsense about Salmaan because he’s not the kind of player you see on the field doing the flashy stuff, and we don't expect him to do that," Erasmus said.

"We expect him to do what he always does for us.

“We need a grinder like a Jean Kleyn or an RG Snyman.

"RG is a little bit flashier as well, but it’s something we need in the team, and Salmaan brings that to the side.

"Nobody probably understands how hard he scrums, how hard he mauls, how hard he cleans out at the ruck, how physical he is and how well he stops mauls.

"That’s probably something you can never really explain to people.

“But we’re also not upset that people don’t see that.

"As long as Salmaan and his teammates know that we see it and that we value it, he’s the kind of guy we enjoy having in our team.

"So, when it comes to things people don’t understand or fully see, I can understand why they have their opinions.

"But, obviously, we have our own opinion about Salmaan.

“Obviously, we listen to what South African people say. I’m not going to pretend we’re like other countries and say we do not get caught up in social media. I listen to it.

"I like South African people who have opinions about things, and I’ve certainly seen it when Willie [le Roux] got slaughtered, when Faf [de Klerk] was left out, and then I’ve also seen times when a guy has made it against the odds.”

The rest of the forwards will feature a front row of Ox Nche, Thomas du Toit and Malcolm Marx, while captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese make up the loose trio.

The Bok backline sees halfbacks Morne van den Berg and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu set to dictate play, alongside the experienced midfield pairing of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel, while Ethan Hooker, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Damian Willemse will form the back three.

Erasmus has opted for a split of six forwards and two backs on the replacements bench.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp and Wilco Louw will serve as the back-up front row, with Lood de Jager providing cover at lock, and Cameron Hanekom and Paul de Villiers completing the forward complement.

Grant Williams and Manie Libbok will provide the backline support.

“Italy are a quality team who will enter this match with immense motivation with an eye on trying to start their home leg on a positive note in front of their home crowd," Erasmus said.