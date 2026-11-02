SummaryOpen the quick read
- Tony de Zorzi and Anrich Nortje return from injury for the two-match home Test series against Bangladesh.
- Lions batter Zubayr Hamza is the only new inclusion compared to the squad that finished the Australia series.
- Temba Bavuma captains a 15-man group that sees David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Senuran Muthusamy, and Kyle Verreynne omitted.
- Head coach Shukri Conrad confirmed an emphasis on pace to exploit traditional Highveld conditions in Johannesburg and Centurion.
- The first Test begins at the DP World Wanderers Stadium on 15 November, followed by the second Test at SuperSport Park on 23 November.
South Africa’s newly crowned number one Test side will take a largely familiar group into the two-match cricket series against Bangladesh, with Tony de Zorzi returning from injury and Zubayr Hamza earning a place in the 15-man squad announced on Monday.
Temba Bavuma will again lead the Proteas after captaining them to a 2-1 series victory over Australia, while Anrich Nortje is back in the selection mix after missing the Newlands decider with a groin injury.
Nortje played in the first two Tests against Australia but was forced out of the third after sustaining the injury while bowling in the first innings at St George’s Park.
Gerald Coetzee replaced him in the playing XI at Newlands, but has not been included for Bangladesh.
De Zorzi returns after the hamstring injury that kept him out of the Australian series.
Lions batter Hamza is the only new name in the squad compared with the 16-man group for the Newlands Test.
The selectors have retained 12 members of that squad, including batters Matthew Breetzke and Marques Ackerman.
David Bedingham, Coetzee, Senuran Muthusamy and Kyle Verreynne are the four players omitted.
Lungi Ngidi and Kwena Mapahaka are still unavailable because of injuries.
Head coach Shukri Conrad said the Proteas would look to carry the momentum from the Australia series into their next assignment.
“Coming off a hard-fought series against Australia, our focus will be on carrying that momentum into the Bangladesh series, which is our next big assignment of the summer,” he said.
The conditions at the two Highveld venues are likely to shape the final combination, with Conrad indicating that the selectors would place greater emphasis on pace.
“Traditionally, surfaces on the highveld favour pace and bounce, although we have seen the Wanderers offer some assistance to spin in recent times," he said.
"So, with that in mind, there will be greater focus on our seam bowling options.”
SA’s pace resources include Kagiso Rabada, Nortje, Dane Paterson, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch and Wiaan Mulder, while Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram provide the spin options.
Conrad also expects Bangladesh to pose a challenge with the ball.
“We know the threat Bangladesh pose and we expect their quicks to be very effective in highveld conditions,” he said.
On the batting changes, the coach welcomed De Zorzi’s return and said Hamza’s inclusion offered additional depth at the top of the order.
“In terms of our batting options, it’s good to welcome Tony back following his recovery from injury, while Zubayr’s inclusion gives us further depth to our top order,” Conrad said.
The squad will assemble in Johannesburg on November 11, with the first Test scheduled for the DP World Wanderers Stadium from November 15 to 19.
The second Test will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion from November 23 to 27.
Conrad said the build-up would allow the selectors to assess their options before settling on a combination suited to the conditions.
Proteas squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper).
Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world. The Herald
Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone. Daily Dispatch
The Herald