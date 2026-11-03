Mkokeli joins elite of rugby mentors with recent coaching qualification

University of Walter Sisulu All Blacks head coach Thembani Mkokeli has recently achieved his SA Rugby Level 3 coaching accreditation, making him the only coach with this status in the Border region.

The qualification is the highest standard of formal rugby coaching qualification globally and endorsed in SA.

It is designed for elite, high-performance coaches working at the top-tier, such as managing senior provincial teams, the United Rugby Championship sides and international rugby.

The course includes an intensive programme covering advanced technical, tactical, physical, mental and leadership modules, including high-performance analysis, game planning and player welfare aligned to BokSmart principles.

There have been several coaches over the years from Border who have achieved this level, Lwazi Zangqa and Lumumba Currie being the recent notables.

They have since gone on to continue their careers outside the Eastern Cape.

Mkokeli is a former Border Bulldogs stalwart with more than 120 caps.

A former coach of the Bulldogs, he made a seamless transition from player to master tactician.

Under his leadership, WSU won the 2025 Brutten Cup and he recently guided the team to the Border Super League title.

The 42 year old also took the All Blacks to the Varsity Shield final earlier this year where they lost to Wits. They then competed in the Varsity Cup promotion playoff.

"This Level 3 is not just for me; it's for every young coach and player in the region who believes you don't have to leave the province to achieve excellence," Mkokeli said.

"It validates our game model, our culture at WSU and our vision to build a sustainable pathway from school to WSU to the Bulldogs.

"This prestigious accreditation places me among an elite group of coaches nationally and it is a culmination of years of dedication, study and on-field success.

"It shows how I have grown as a coach over the years.

"From running out at Buffalo City Stadium as a player to now leading from the coach's box as a Level 3 accredited coach, may the journey continue to inspire the next generation of Border rugby talent."

Mkokeli's next mission will be to take the All Blacks one further step in the Varsity Shield.