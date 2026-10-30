Dutywa-born Afro-soul singer Nokutula Mzendana, known by her stage name Thuladiva, is hoping her latest single, Ntinga Ntaka, will encourage listeners to keep going when life becomes difficult.

The song, released this week under Eternity Studios, features Vuyolwethu Nyangwa and speaks about perseverance and the importance of not giving up on your dreams despite the challenges along the way.

Mzendana, who was born in Ngxakaxha, Dutywa, said the song carried a message that she hopes people can relate to, particularly those going through difficult times.

“Ntinga Ntaka is about hope. It means that if you push forward, you can reach your destination despite the challenges and struggles,” Ndzendana said.

“The message is to never give up. Even when life is hard, if you keep pushing, you will reach your destination.”

The single is her second release since she began her professional music career in 2024, following years of singing in school choirs, church groups and community organisations.

Although music has been part of her life since childhood, Mzendana said her professional journey began after she won the SAMRO, Buffalo City Metro and Ukhozi FM songwriting competition in 2024.

That marked a turning point for the singer, who had nurtured her passion for music from a young age.

“I have always had a passion for music since I was very young. It started as a hobby but became my dream,” she said.

Before venturing into a solo career, Mzendana developed her singing through school choirs and church and community groups, experiences that helped shape her musical journey.

Her first single, Suzulisa, was released a year ago, on October 7.

The new release continues to establish herself in the Afro-soul genre.

While she has released only two singles so far, Mzendana hopes to grow her audience and reach people who connect with the stories and messages in her music.

She said she wanted listeners to find encouragement in Ntinga Ntaka, regardless of their circumstances.

“I hope people will feel uplifted, relate to the message and support Eastern Cape music,” she said.

The singer said her music was aimed at everyone who enjoyed Afro-soul, but she particularly hoped to reach people in the Eastern Cape and those facing personal struggles.

Mzendana said sharing a message that resonates with listeners was an important part of putting her music out into the world.

Through the new single, she hopes to remind people that difficult circumstances do not have to prevent them from pursuing their goals.

Outside music, Mzendana is involved in other creative work, including acting and film.

Her interest in the arts allows her to explore different ways of expressing herself beyond singing.

Although her professional music career began relatively recently, her involvement in music stretches back many years, with performances in different settings before she decided to pursue it as a career.

With the song available on digital music platforms, Mzendana hopes its message will reach listeners who need encouragement to continue working towards their goals.