The Ngqushwa Municipality is seeking to revive the long-neglected R40m Emthonjeni arts facility in Hamburg by bringing in private investors, but its plans have run into opposition from residents who say they have been excluded from decisions about the land.

The municipality wants the project, launched in 2013 with ambitious plans to put Hamburg on the map as an arts destination, to finally serve its intended purpose.

The R40m centre, which has 22 upmarket bedrooms, a gallery, dance studios and multimedia spaces, was designed to attract national and international artists, dancers and recording artists to work alongside Eastern Cape creatives.

But barely a year after its official opening, the project was wound up at the high court in KuGompo City amid concerns about its finances.

The brainchild of Amathole District Municipality’s business arm, Aspire, the facility was funded by the national department of tourism.

SA Music Award winner Nomsa Mazwai was appointed Emthonjeni arts director, while a Section 21 company was tasked with operating and managing the centre.

The company was eventually liquidated by its board after it became unable to pay its bills, including staff salaries.

More than a decade later, the facility is a sorry sight, with broken fences, a damaged roof and an overgrown garden.

Ngqushwa now wants to lease portions of the property to private investors for periods of up to five years, with proposals including a recreational centre and a health and wellness facility.

The plans were outlined in a public notice inviting objections to the proposals.

The notice, issued following a council resolution on August 28, also identifies two portions of Erf 93 in Hamburg commonage for leasing: one measuring 5ha for agricultural expansion on a five-year lease, and another for a place of worship on a three-year lease.

However, members of the Hamburg community’s executive committee and business forum say residents have not been adequately consulted and should have a say in decisions involving land they regard as community property.

In correspondence to municipal manager Ndoda Mgengo, the executive committee wants full details of the proposed leases and what it describes as a potential sale of Emthonjeni.

“The Hamburg community believes this erf remains part of the community's common land.

"No decisions can be made without the community's involvement,” it said.

Committee chair Nomthandazo Mapuma said residents said the land had been given to the Amathole District Municipality for development before being returned to Ngqushwa when the district municipality relinquished it.

She said the land remained under Hamburg and the municipality could not decide its future without involving residents.

"The land, including the structures on it, was given by us as the Hamburg community,” she said.

Mapuma said residents had previously considered subdividing the land among young people but abandoned the idea after being told that development was planned for the area.

They had instead agreed to identify alternative land.

Residents were also interested in being involved in the centre's development.

“We have people in our community who are interested in running it or undertaking development so our children can also benefit and have opportunities for employment,” she said.

In June last year, residents took to the streets to protest against the facility’s underuse.

Ngqushwa mayor Sanga Maneli on Monday rejected suggestions that the municipality intended to sell the land, saying it wanted to lease the facility to an investor with the skills and resources to run it.

“We want someone who has the skills to manage such facilities because that place is being vandalised.

"We want it to be in a position where it becomes a financial resource for the municipality,” he said.

Maneli said leasing the property would generate income.

He said potential investors had expressed interest, but the municipality was following the required processes, including giving the public an opportunity to object before a final decision was made.

“People are allowed to object.

“Based on what they bring forward, the municipality will take a decision on whether to continue or not.

"The decision will be taken in the best interests of the municipality,” he said.

Maneli said he was concerned that some objections might be driven by the interests of people previously involved in businesses at the facility rather than genuine concern about its future.

He said residents had previously expressed a desire to see the building put to use.

The dispute is not the first over land in Hamburg.

In 2021, plans by the department of public works to lease and develop 33 properties for revenue generation were challenged by 33 residents, who argued that the land belonged to them.

The dispute over ownership has its roots in changes of government, first when the Ciskei government took over in 1961 and again in 1994.