Special voting gets off to rocky start in parts of Eastern Cape

Special voting got off to a rocky start at some polling stations in the Eastern Cape on Monday due to logistical challenges and a community protest.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) electoral officer in the province, Kayakazi Magudumana, said five voting stations did not open on time.

Two of the stations were in the Alfred Nzo region, while the others were in Ntabankulu, the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality (KSD) and Matatiele.

Magudumana said in Matatiele, the IEC's officers were locked inside a polling station while community members protested outside until the police intervened.

The venue later opened for voting.

Two polling stations, one of them a mobile station, in the Sakhisizwe Municipality did not open on time.

"The mobile was supposed to open from 8 o'clock until 1pm but because of access issues the road was too muddy.

"We were unable to open that point, but we are currently on the second point that opened between 2pm and that will close at 5pm.

"If the weather conditions improve or there is assistance in terms of grading the road ... we will revisit tomorrow and be able to assist the voters that were actually waiting for us today [Monday]."

In KSD, a polling station in Sigingqini did not open on Monday.

Magudumana said the station was among 10 that were affected by the recent floods.