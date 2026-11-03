Mthatha set for Zuko SA's tour finale

Afro-pop artist Zuko Kupiso, popularly known as Zuko SA, will bring his He Who Sent Me tour to a close at the Savoy Hotel Conference Centre in Mthatha on November 7.

This marks the final stop of a five-city roadshow that has drawn strong support from audiences across the country.

The Mthatha performance will also be his last show for 2026, before he takes time away from the stage to work on new music and prepare for the next phase of his career.

Kupiso said the tour had grown beyond what he initially imagined, with six sold-out shows already behind him and Mthatha next on the schedule.

“After six sold-out shows, we are now heading to Mthatha, which I believe will become our seventh sold-out show,” Kupiso said.

“This will also mark my final performance for 2026.

"It has been an incredible journey, and I am truly grateful for the overwhelming love and support we have received throughout the tour.”

The decision to take the show to different cities was influenced largely by requests from his listeners, who had been asking him on social media to perform in their respective areas.

He said some fans even challenged him to announce a single show to see how much interest it would attract.

“I accepted that challenge, and the response has been incredible,” he said.

Kupiso said he initially planned smaller performances that would allow him to interact more closely with audiences, but the demand meant moving to larger venues to accommodate more people.

Mthatha holds particular significance for the singer, as it has been several years since his last performance in the town.

He said he wanted to make the return worthwhile for people who had followed his music over the years.

“We will also have surprise guests joining us on stage, which will make the evening even more special,” he said.

He hopes the concert will offer audiences a fresh experience of his music.

“More than anything, I want to recreate those everyday moments people have experienced while driving to work, listening to my music,” he said.

“This time, instead of singing along in their cars, they will get to experience those same songs live, sharing every moment with me.”

While the tour has taken him to different audiences, Kupiso said it was difficult to identify one city that stood out above the rest.

He said the support had not been limited to people buying tickets, with some fans going as far as printing their own T-shirts, writing letters and sharing personal messages.

He also recalled emotional moments during meet-and-greet sessions and photographs with supporters.

“Each city has reminded me why I started making music in the first place.

"I feel incredibly blessed to experience this kind of connection with people,” he said.

For the Mthatha audience, he hopes the evening will be an opportunity to connect through music while leaving people feeling encouraged.

“I simply want to make them proud. These are people who have supported me from the beginning, and I never take that support for granted,” he said.

Kupiso's approach to music is closely linked to his Christian upbringing.

Raised by parents who are pastors, he said the values of faith, humility and responsibility continued to influence both his personal life and his work as an artist.

He views music as more than entertainment, describing it as an opportunity to encourage people and share messages about God's love.

“I don't see music merely as entertainment; I see it as a platform through which I can inspire, encourage and remind people of God's love,” he said.

The tour's conclusion will give him time to return to the studio and focus on creating new material.

“Every season comes with a different assignment, and I believe this next chapter requires me to spend more time creating, reflecting and growing musically."

He said the Mthatha performance would not mark the end of his journey but rather a pause before he begins working towards new music and future performances.

The show at the Savoy Hotel Conference Centre on November 7 starts at 6pm.

Tickets cost R350 and are available through Webtickets.