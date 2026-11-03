An unemployed mother of two from the Eastern Cape lost her chance of securing crucial temporary election work with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) after discovering she had been registered as a local candidate for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) without her consent. The revelation has left her unable to earn an income to support her young children and elderly grandmother.

The incident is not unique, with other former members also finding their names submitted on candidate lists unlawfully. While the IEC maintains that party submissions are handled internally unless challenged in the Electoral Court, affected individuals are left dealing with the fallout of unauthorized nominations.