October 30-November 7

Friday 30

• The Trick or Treat in the Museum event is on at the East London Museum from 4pm to 6pm. Tickets are R80 per person, and booking is required by contacting Jen at 074-538-4438. Attendees should wear Halloween costumes and bring bags for treats. Additional events include "Teen Scream Halloween" for ages 13 to 17 later that evening (R100) and a "Murder Like It's 1999" murder mystery for adults on Saturday (R120).

• Charlotte’s Web at the Guild Theatre from 6.30pm. Stirling Primary presents Charlotte’s Web, a children’s musical for all ages, based on the story by EB White, with music and lyrics by Charles Strouse and book by Joseph Robinette. Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are R100 through Webtickets. The run ends on Saturday.

Saturday 31

• The Asanda Empires Take Over event is at the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium from noon to 2am on Sunday. The event will feature SA artists like Zee Nxumalo and Lwah Ndlunkulu. While Early Bird tickets are sold out, general admission is R300, VIP access is R800, and a Cooler Box pass is R150. Tickets can be bought online at Computicket or at retail outlets such as Shoprite, Checkers and Pick n Pay.

• The Circle on Main in Gonubie — a Halloween-themed party. Billed as a night of hauntingly good entertainment, the lineup features live music from 5pm, followed by DJs taking over the decks from 10pm. Guests are encouraged to embrace the "dress to distress" theme as there is a R500 prize up for grabs for the best costume.

• Farmer’s Outspan Oktober Fest from 4pm until late at Farm G321A, Lilyfontein. Spit braai, sides and dance with music by Ian H, including boeremusiek, line dancing, rock 'n roll, pop and country. Bring your keg and your own bar. R150; U12s R50 for pizza. Book with Quicket; no tickets at the door. Inquiries: Jenny, 083-948-1141.

• The Thomas River Mountain Bike Challenge & Multitrust Trail Run in Old Thomas River Village. The event starts with a pre-race social on Friday October 30, featuring a traditional spit braai. Participants can choose from various mountain bike distances (60km, 35km, 19km and 8km) and trail run options (19km and 8km). Inquiries: Anita, 071-352-6709.

• The Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer at 8am, starting at the Oxford Striders Running Club. Organised by Isuzu Motors South Africa, this annual 5km event aims to raise awareness and funds for cancer support initiatives, with all proceeds benefiting the CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation SA and the Prostate Cancer Foundation South Africa. Standard entry fees are R80 per person, free for children under five, and a Premium Charity entry is available for R450. Those unable to attend in person can participate in a Virtual Walk between 8am and 10am. Registration is available online through the official Algoa FM portal.

• Performances by various artists, including Simbongile Mayile and Aluniko Amanda Milton, aiming to uplift struggling young talents, at Cindy's Pub, KuGompo CBD. No entry fee, but support in the form of sponsorship and transportation for the artists is needed. The event runs from 6pm to 2am. Inquiries, 075-120-2468 or 070-405-6452.

• Pete Marlin Surfski Race & SA Surfski Champs 2026. Provisional courses. Singles course: Saturday: Batch check-in at 10.30am. Yellow Sands (caravan park beach) to Orient Beach (harbour). The race will start about one hour thereafter. Doubles course: Batch check-in at 9am (TBC). Nahoon to Yellow Sands. Check https://www.facebook.com/PeteMarlinsurfski/ for updates.

Sunday November1

• The Walking on Sunshine Market from 9am to 4pm at the Cintsa Country Club. The event features more than 100 market stalls, showcasing local arts and crafts, alongside various food vendors. Attendees can enjoy a family-friendly atmosphere with a kids' play area, a cash bar, and live music by John Lawrie. Inquiries, 082-657-4787 or office.cintsacountryclub@gmail.com.

Friday 6

• Georgetown will perform live at the Bay Collective in Beacon Bay on Friday. The show is scheduled to begin at 8pm. Tickets available online through FIXR, with options including limited Early Bird tickets for R150, general admission for R180, and VIP access for R220. You can find additional venue information directly on the Bay Collective website.

Saturday 7

• Ladies in Shades. An upcoming women-focused social and music event designed as a safe space for women to enjoy good music, connect with great company and create lasting memories. The event is scheduled for Saturday, running from 10am to 11.59pm at Ekoneni Butchery in Mdantsane Unit 1. Ticket prices start from R100, and there is a strict no under-18s age restriction. Book tickets online through Quicket.

• Church Bazaar at the Cambridge Presbyterian Church/Kings & Queens Aftercare, 2 Renfrew Street, Cambridge, from 10am until 2pm.