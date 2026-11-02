ATM leader opens special voting at home village

African Transformation Movement (ATM) president Caesar Nongqunga became the first voter to cast his ballot at his home village in Ngqeleni on Monday as special voting got under way ahead of the November 4 local government elections.

Nongqunga voted at the SB Ngcobo voting district in Luxolweni village, within the Nzwakazi administrative area.

The station, in Ward 21 of Nyandeni Local Municipality, has 482 registered voters and is one of nine voting stations in the ward.

The ATM leader said he had always voted at the station, as his home was in Powlini, also in Nzwakazi.

"I always vote here. It is important that leaders should be exemplary and be visible to the people they lead, especially where they come from.

"People get encouraged when they see a leader queuing with them in the same rural village.

"This is very interesting that I cast my vote here at home. My fellow villagers take this as an inspiration," Nongqunga said.

He said he enjoyed voting in rural areas because that was where real democracy lived.

Nongqunga used the occasion to urge South Africans to turn out in large numbers on November 4, the official election day.

"I am calling on all our people across the country, young and old, to come out in numbers on Wednesday and vote.

"Do not stay at home. Your vote is your voice.

"If you don't vote, you allow others to decide your future for you," he said.

He urged voters to take the responsibility seriously.

"This is not only about yourself but is a contribution to the nation. Make your vote heard.

"Come in your numbers and vote for change, vote for service delivery, vote for jobs, vote for clean governance."

He said he would not visit any voting stations on Wednesday, choosing instead to remain at home and pray for peaceful elections.

"On Wednesday, I will not visit any voting districts.

"I will be at home praying. Praying for peaceful elections, praying for tolerance, and praying that the will of the people prevails," he said.

"I have done my part. I have cast my special vote.

"Now I leave it in the hands of God and the people."

Nyandeni Local Municipality, under OR Tambo District Municipality, has 32 wards and 64 council seats.

According to the Electoral Commission of SA, a record 547 political parties are contesting the 2026 local government elections nationally.

More than 15 parties are contesting in Nyandeni, including the ANC, ATM, EFF, UDM, DA, MK Party, SACP and ActionSA.

In Ward 21, where Nongqunga voted, at least five parties are contesting across its nine voting districts.

Outside the SB Ngcobo voting station, there was a rare display of political tolerance, with ATM and ANC campaign tables set up side by side.

"Despite the elections and people falling into different political parties, we remain united as a village and respect each other's political choices," an ANC agent said.

"This does not make us enemies. We are politically matured."

An ATM agent agreed: "We compete at the ballot, not with fists. After elections we remain one village."

Villagers echoed the message of unity.

"We live peacefully here. We may support different parties, but we are still family, still neighbours," an elderly voter said.

"Elections come and go, but Nzwakazi remains."



