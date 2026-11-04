Money Maestro | Gold price on its way down, what now?

Over the past few weeks there has been a steady decline in the price of gold, what does this mean for investors and what should we be looking at for growth in the coming months…





Gold's sharp sell-off is a reminder that even traditionally safe-haven assets can experience significant corrections. What's particularly interesting is that gold can fall quite dramatically even when geopolitical uncertainty remains high.There are several forces that can explain a sudden gold-price crash, and I would distinguish between a short-term correction and a genuine change in the longer-term investment outlook.





The five main reasons gold is falling:





Interest rates are expected to stay higher



This is probably the biggest fundamental factor.US inflation has remained stubborn, partly because of rising oil prices. Markets are increasingly anticipating that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates again rather than cut them. Gold pays no interest or dividend. When investors can earn attractive returns from cash and bonds, gold becomes less appealing.





Investors are selling gold to raise cash



Interestingly, gold is falling alongside technology shares, silver and cryptocurrencies. When markets experience widespread selling, investors sometimes sell profitable or liquid assets such as gold to cover losses elsewhere or meet margin calls. This creates selling pressure even when the underlying reasons for owning gold haven't disappeared.





Oil prices are creating an inflation problem



Higher oil prices are increasing inflation concerns. That creates an unusual situation:

Higher oil prices increase inflation.

Higher inflation makes interest-rate cuts less likely.

Higher interest rates make gold less attractive.





Gold had become extremely expensive



Gold reached approximately $5,595 an ounce in January 2026. It subsequently experienced a substantial correction, with prices falling below $3,900 in late October.

Some investors are simply taking profits after an extraordinary rally.





Technical selling is accelerating the decline



Once gold broke through important psychological levels, including $4,000 an ounce, automated trading strategies and momentum investors added to the selling pressure.

This can exaggerate movements in either direction.



My view as an investment consideration





I wouldn't automatically interpret this correction as the end of gold's longer-term investment story. However, I would be careful about trying to catch the bottom. Gold has demonstrated that it can be considerably more volatile than many investors appreciate.





For diversified investment portfolios, I see a case for holding some exposure to gold as a diversifier, but I would be cautious about allowing it to become an oversized allocation.

One important South African consideration: A weaker rand can cushion the impact of falling dollar gold prices for local investors. Our rand-denominated gold exposure doesn't necessarily fall by the same percentage as the international gold price.





I'd be interested in looking at one further question: whether this is a temporary correction or the beginning of a much bigger reversal in the gold bull market. That distinction is particularly important when making asset-allocation decisions.



