The Proteas will begin their ICC World Test Championship cricket title defence against Australia at Kingsmead on Friday, with history providing a substantial warning.

SA have won only three of their 11 Tests against Australia in Durban, with the most recent triumph coming more than two decades ago in 2002.

Australia have won six of the previous 11 meetings at Kingsmead, while two encounters were drawn, giving the visitors a significant historical edge as the two sides resume their rivalry in the five-day format.

The Test, from October 9 to 13, is the opening game of a three-match series that will move along the coast to Gqeberha before concluding in Cape Town.

The second Test will be played at St George's Park from October 18-22, before Newlands plays host to the final encounter from October 27-31.

SA enter the series with some confidence after winning the ODI series 2-1, but will be well aware that while form and confidence are transferable, the rigours associated with Test cricket are not.

The Proteas won the first two matches in Durban and Johannesburg to seal the white-ball series before the Aussies claimed the rain-affected third ODI in Potchefstroom by 45 runs on the DLS method.

But the white-ball success will count for little when Temba Bavuma's side walk out at Kingsmead for the first Test.

The Proteas last donned the Test whites in November last year when they put India to the sword in a 2-0 series sweep.

Since then, a plethora of white-ball cricket, both international and franchise, has deprived fans of the longer format a chance of seeing the reigning WTC champions in action on home soil.

Head coach Shukri Conrad has repeatedly stressed the importance of the red-ball game to his plans, with the Proteas playing eight Tests during a packed home summer.