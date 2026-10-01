SA captain Temba Bavuma says Australia represents the next major hurdle for his side as they turn their attention from a successful ODI series to a battle of wills when the two meet in a three Test series starting in Durban next week.

The Proteas secured a 2-1 ODI series victory after the third match in Potchefstroom was abandoned by rain, but Bavuma believes the limited-overs success must now give way to a fresh challenge when the Test teams assemble.

"There’s the significance about playing against Australia, and we know historically what that means,” Bavuma said.“

"But I think in terms of where we would like to be as a team, for us to get there, we have to overcome this challenge, and that’s Australia at this point.”

SA will have home advantage when the Test series begins in Durban, with Bavuma saying the team must make the most of it rather than becoming distracted by the wider significance of the contest.

“We know the bigger picture, but that’s at the back of our minds,” he said.

“In front of us now is how we’re going to put our best foot forward come that first day in Durban.”

The series will renew the rivalry between the two sides who met in the WTC final, where SA claimed the trophy, and the skipper says that success has strengthened their appetite for more silverware.

“When there’s a trophy up for grabs, I don’t think that’s something you can just look past,” he said.

“For us, the WTC, that’s been up there, and I think with us having a taste of that silverware, it’s created that desire, but also that belief that we can also get a lot more of those trophies.”

Bavuma expects the series to carry a different energy to the ODIs, though he does not anticipate anything beyond the usual competitive banter between the teams.

He said SA respected Australia’s history and dominance in world cricket, while hosting them again added to the occasion.

Bavuma also reflected on his first Test tour of Australia, in 2018, as a key moment in his development.

Playing against Australia on their home ground gave him a clear understanding of the standard required to compete at the highest level, Bavuma said.

“I got a proper sense of what I needed to do to compete with the best in the world."

That experience shaped his approach, particularly his ability to find ways into matches and make an impact on the field.

With the ODI series providing valuable game time after time away from international cricket, Bavuma was pleased with the confidence and momentum SA could carry forward.

The Test picture has been complicated by Tony de Zorzi’s hamstring injury, while Kagiso Rabada continues his recovery.

The captain said De Zorzi’s absence would be a blow but insisted the team would have to find a solution, while he was encouraged by Rabada’s progress.