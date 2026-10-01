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Australia the next major hurdle, Bavuma says ahead of Test series

WTC success has fuelled Proteas' desire for more trophies

3 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Temba Bavuma identified Australia as South Africa's next major challenge following their 2-1 ODI series win.
  • The upcoming three-match Test series gets underway in Durban next week, renewing the rivalry from their World Test Championship final clash.
  • Bavuma noted that their taste of WTC silverware has fuelled the squad's ambition and belief in winning more major trophies.
  • The Proteas face squad adjustments with Tony de Zorzi ruled out through injury, while pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada continues his recovery.
Captain Temba Bavuma gestures during the fifth day of the second Test between India and SA at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 26 2025
Captain Temba Bavuma gestures during the fifth day of the second Test between India and SA at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 26 2025 Picture: BIJU BORO/AFP

SA captain Temba Bavuma says Australia represents the next major hurdle for his side as they turn their attention from a successful ODI series to a battle of wills when the two meet in a three Test series starting in Durban next week.

The Proteas secured a 2-1 ODI series victory after the third match in Potchefstroom was abandoned by rain, but Bavuma believes the limited-overs success must now give way to a fresh challenge when the Test teams assemble.

"There’s the significance about playing against Australia, and we know historically what that means,” Bavuma said.“

"But I think in terms of where we would like to be as a team, for us to get there, we have to overcome this challenge, and that’s Australia at this point.”

SA will have home advantage when the Test series begins in Durban, with Bavuma saying the team must make the most of it rather than becoming distracted by the wider significance of the contest.

“We know the bigger picture, but that’s at the back of our minds,” he said.

“In front of us now is how we’re going to put our best foot forward come that first day in Durban.”

The series will renew the rivalry between the two sides who met in the WTC final, where SA claimed the trophy, and the skipper says that success has strengthened their appetite for more silverware.

“When there’s a trophy up for grabs, I don’t think that’s something you can just look past,” he said.

“For us, the WTC, that’s been up there, and I think with us having a taste of that silverware, it’s created that desire, but also that belief that we can also get a lot more of those trophies.”

Bavuma expects the series to carry a different energy to the ODIs, though he does not anticipate anything beyond the usual competitive banter between the teams.

He said SA respected Australia’s history and dominance in world cricket, while hosting them again added to the occasion.

Bavuma also reflected on his first Test tour of Australia, in 2018, as a key moment in his development.

Playing against Australia on their home ground gave him a clear understanding of the standard required to compete at the highest level, Bavuma said.

“I got a proper sense of what I needed to do to compete with the best in the world."

That experience shaped his approach, particularly his ability to find ways into matches and make an impact on the field.

With the ODI series providing valuable game time after time away from international cricket, Bavuma was pleased with the confidence and momentum SA could carry forward.

The Test picture has been complicated by Tony de Zorzi’s hamstring injury, while Kagiso Rabada continues his recovery.

The captain said De Zorzi’s absence would be a blow but insisted the team would have to find a solution, while he was encouraged by Rabada’s progress.

The Herald