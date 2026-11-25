SummaryOpen the quick read
- Star flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit has been ruled out of Sunday's Nations Championship final against France due to a niggle and will return to South Africa alongside Damian Willemse.
- Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is set to announce late revisions to the match-23 after assessing whether to call up an injury replacement to London.
- Loose forward Paul de Villiers stated that consecutive defeats to France and Ireland have galvanised the squad into an even tighter unit ahead of the Twickenham showdown.
- Assistant coach Tony Brown has backed playmakers Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to unlock France's defence with their complementary playmaking styles.
- South Africa aim to leverage their dominant scrum platform and knockout-rugby pedigree to overcome their recent finishing struggles and claim the title.
In a late move that will seriously disrupt South Africa's plans for Sunday's Nations Championship rugby final against France, star loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit has been forced to withdraw from the team because of a niggle.
After being named in the starting lineup on Monday, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said on Wednesday Du Toit would not be lining up for the team at Twickenham on Sunday (kickoff 6.40pm).
Du Toit left the field in the second half of last week's game against Ireland for a head injury assessment and did not return.
He is set to return to SA with fullback Damian Willemse, who was not named in the matchday squad because of the knock he took against Ireland in Dublin.
Erasmus will announce the changes to the Bok match 23 to face Les Bleus later in the week, once he has decided whether to call up a replacement player to London.
Meanwhile, forward Paul de Villiers says the brutal double punch to the gut of losing successive Test matches has galvanised the Springboks into an even more tightly-knit band of brothers.
SA's rising star says tough lessons were learnt during pool game defeats against France and Ireland, which the Boks will pay careful attention to on the training pitch ahead of the final.
De Villiers has earned rave reviews this season and has been nominated for the World Rugby men's 15s breakthrough player of the year award.
“Losing to Ireland was tough for us because we really wanted to do it for SA and play better than we did last week when we lost to France,” De Villiers said.
“You don’t want to lose and almost always use losing as motivation and a way to make you tighter as a group.
"We obviously learnt a lot through those two losses and hopefully that can help us going forward.
"But it is positive for us to get that opportunity again to make it right and play for a cup.
“I’d say we’ll definitely look into the Ireland loss and see what we can do better because I felt we were way off in Dublin."
De Villiers, who will start off the bench in the final, says the Boks' power up front could be decisive against Les Bleus.
"The scrum is a weapon for us.
"We got a few penalties and it got us out of our half at the end against Ireland. It was generally a good performance, but our standards are way above that.
“I know we struggled to exit our own half, and we also struggled to convert our 22m entries into points."
De Villiers said a thorough debrief would be held between players and coaches to iron out any problems.
"After a good review, we’ll have a better idea of where we can be better in the final against France," he said
Springbok assistant coach Tony Brown wants flyhalf Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, selected as fullback for the final, to light up SA's attack on Sunday.
“They’re both flyhalves, so they’re both very good at moving the ball, both good at seeing space and opportunity," he said.
"Sacha has a bit more physical presence and an X-factor, so moving him to 15 is the right choice there.
“Hopefully they can rekindle their Stormers days playing together.
"They know each other’s game really well, and they both see space and complement each other. We’re hoping for good performances from both.
”We’re probably a little bit lucky to make the final after two defeats.
“My old mates from New Zealand helped us out there. But if you’re in a final, you’re in a final.
“Our preparation and our thoughts are only towards Sunday, and making sure we perform better than we have in the last two weeks.
“The Springboks are always really strong when it comes to knockout rugby. They’ve proven that over the last two World Cups."
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