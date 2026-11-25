"We obviously learnt a lot through those two losses and hopefully that can help us going forward.

"But it is positive for us to get that opportunity again to make it right and play for a cup.

“I’d say we’ll definitely look into the Ireland loss and see what we can do better because I felt we were way off in Dublin."

De Villiers, who will start off the bench in the final, says the Boks' power up front could be decisive against Les Bleus.

"The scrum is a weapon for us.

"We got a few penalties and it got us out of our half at the end against Ireland. It was generally a good performance, but our standards are way above that.

“I know we struggled to exit our own half, and we also struggled to convert our 22m entries into points."

De Villiers said a thorough debrief would be held between players and coaches to iron out any problems.

"After a good review, we’ll have a better idea of where we can be better in the final against France," he said

Springbok assistant coach Tony Brown wants flyhalf Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, selected as fullback for the final, to light up SA's attack on Sunday.

“They’re both flyhalves, so they’re both very good at moving the ball, both good at seeing space and opportunity," he said.

"Sacha has a bit more physical presence and an X-factor, so moving him to 15 is the right choice there.

“Hopefully they can rekindle their Stormers days playing together.

"They know each other’s game really well, and they both see space and complement each other. We’re hoping for good performances from both.

”We’re probably a little bit lucky to make the final after two defeats.

“My old mates from New Zealand helped us out there. But if you’re in a final, you’re in a final.

“Our preparation and our thoughts are only towards Sunday, and making sure we perform better than we have in the last two weeks.

“The Springboks are always really strong when it comes to knockout rugby. They’ve proven that over the last two World Cups."