SummaryOpen the quick read
- SA have made seven changes and one positional switch to their starting XV for the Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham.
- Manie Libbok returns at flyhalf after an injury to Damian Willemse, prompting Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to shift to fullback.
- A brand-new front row of Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp and Thomas du Toit will start the final.
- Salmaan Moerat pairs with Lood de Jager in the second row after Ruan Nortje failed to recover in time.
- Uncapped forward Emmanuel Tshituka is set to make his Test debut from the replacements bench.
- Head coach Rassie Erasmus emphasised the need for clinical finishing after costly errors in recent losses to France and Ireland.
Backed into an uncomfortable corner after successive defeats, the Springboks have named a revamped team loaded with brute strength among the forwards and creative flair in the back division for Sunday's winner-takes-all Nations Championship final against France.
All eyes will be on the stuttering world champions when they take on a bold French outfit who will come out with guns blazing in what promises to be a ferocious battle for silverware in front of a sell-out 82,000 crowd at Twickenham in London (kickoff 6.40pm).
The Boks have made seven changes and one positional switch to the starting team that lost to Ireland last weekend.
One of these switches was injury-enforced, after Damian Willemse picked up a niggle in Dublin.
As a result, Manie Libbok will start at flyhalf, with Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu moving to fullback.
Ruan Nortje has also not recovered in time to play, which paved the way for Salmaan Moerat to start in a new lock combination with Lood de Jager, who was on the bench in Dublin.
The other changes are in the front row, where the trio of Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp and Thomas du Toit will start.
Bustling Emmanuel Tshituka is in line to make his Test debut and will start from the bench.
“We faced France two weeks ago and we know what they will bring, so we selected the team based on what we want to achieve in this match, while at the same time knowing where they tested us the last time,” Erasmus said.
“In total, 19 of these players played in Paris and they know what to expect against the French and we believe this team will deliver what we need in what will be a challenging encounter against France.
“Salmaan is currently playing club rugby in France and Cobus Reinach played there for a few seasons, while Emmanuel has been working tremendously hard at training and we know what he is capable of.
“We are proud of him to earn this fantastic opportunity in a final, especially after waiting patiently for his chance, and this is a big occasion for him, so we know he will give everything on the field.
“We are disappointed in our last two games because we were not as effective as we should have been in a few areas of the game, and that cost us.
"This weekend, however, there will be no room for error, and we need to convert our chances into points if we want to be on the winning side of the scoreboard.
“France will come out with everything they have, and they would have taken confidence from their victory in Paris.
"But this is a new game, and a new opportunity to redeem ourselves and prove what we are capable of when all the departments of our game function optimally.
“It’s going to be an intense and emotionally charged encounter for both teams, but we know we let ourselves and the country down in the last two weeks, and we understand the importance of making things right this weekend.
“France have a strong set piece, they fight hard at the breakdowns, and they have backline players that can create chances from nothing, so we need to be sharp throughout the game, and deliver on the standards that we set for ourselves.
“This match is do-or-die in the competition, so every chance to score points will count, and we need to be switched on for the full 80 minutes to get the result."
Springbok team: 15 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Paul de Villiers, 21 Emmanuel Tshituka, 22 Morne van den Berg, 23 Canan Moodie.
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