SummaryOpen the quick read
- South Africa must secure maximum points against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday to stay in contention for the Nations Championship final in London.
- Head coach Rassie Erasmus is barred from any match-day involvement or entering the Aviva Stadium following a six-match ban from World Rugby.
- Lock Ruan Nortje acknowledged that unforced errors and poor 22-metre conversion against France must be rectified immediately.
- Assistant coach Daan Human and veteran lock Eben Etzebeth expect an intense physical confrontation in the scrums and lineouts against an improved Irish pack.
Cornered and missing the stimulating presence of banned head coach Rassie Erasmus, the Springboks will hunker down and come out fighting for survival when they collide with a dangerous Irish outfit in a win-or-bust Nations Championship rugby clash in Dublin on Saturday, lock Ruan Nortje says.
A narrow 21-19 defeat against France in their previous match means the Boks have no option but to collect maximum points if they want to keep their hopes of reaching the Nations Championship final in London on November 29.
The mountain SA must climb in Dublin became even steeper on Tuesday when Erasmus was banned by World Rugby for six matches for comments about officials after his team's loss against France.
The mastermind behind the world champions' success story has been banned from any match-day involvement with his players and coaches and will not be allowed to enter the stadium (kickoff 6.40pm).
A wary Nortje said the Boks had much work to do on the training field this week to fix the errors that contributed to their downfall against Les Bleus at the Stade de France in Paris.
“We have a big challenge awaiting us this week at the Aviva Stadium," he said.
"There’s been a rivalry building up with Ireland over the last few years, and it’s always a massive game against them, so we’ll have our work cut out.
“The important thing is that we have to focus on ourselves and ensure we fix several areas of our game.
"The Boks must go out there and represent our country with pride.
"We do it for the South African people, day in and day out. It’s about making them proud, so hopefully we can rectify things this week.”
Nortje said it had been a great occasion playing France in front of 81,000 fans at the Stade de France
“First of all, credit to France — it was a great occasion to be a part of, and it’s always a privilege to play at Stade de France,” he said.
“Unfortunately, there were too many errors from our side, and we didn’t convert our chances into points when we got into their 22m area, so there is a lot of work for us going into the Irish game.
"That said, I’m proud of the effort by the boys; they never backed down and fought until the end, but it’s definitely a tough one for us to swallow.
"We’ve always seen a lot of flair in their game, so there was nothing unexpected.
“All credit to them for sticking it out until the last minute to ride out the win.”
Springbok assistant coach Daan Human and lock Eben Etzebeth said they were expecting a massive forward battle on Saturday.
“Ireland managed to get four or five penalties on their own ball against Fiji last week, which tells you they’re quite solid, so in my opinion, they’re 100% better than last year," Human said.
“Honestly, we still have work to do in terms of showing a better picture. But it won't happen by itself.
"Every scrum is its own contest, and we need to keep improving if we want to beat a side like Ireland at home.
"We’re just keeping trying to get better each week.”
Etzebeth is expecting a massive battle in the lineouts.
“It could be a great battle there, much like the scrums, and as a team we always see the front row and the back five as one unit," he said.
"Every week the opposition poses different threats, and I'm sure we'll have a good plan going into Saturday.
"It’s a good rivalry against Ireland, and I have massive respect for them, so I’m excited for another tough match.”
Saturday's fixtures: Scotland v Japan, England v New Zealand, Ireland v South Africa, Italy v Fiji, France v Argentina, Wales v Australia.
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The Herald
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