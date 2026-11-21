South Africa reached the inaugural Nations Championship final despite two tries from Robert Baloucoune inspiring Ireland to a 20-17 win over the world champions at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

The Springboks, who have lost two in a row, edged New Zealand in the southern hemisphere standings on points difference to book a place in next weekend's final at Twickenham.

England top the northern hemisphere table – Ireland are second – after thrashing the All Blacks earlier on Saturday.

However, France could dislodge England if they beat Argentina later at the Stade de France with a bonus point.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus was a notable absentee as he began his six-match Test ban for his incendiary remarks about the match officials in the loss to France last weekend.

Nevertheless, more than 130,000 people signed up for Erasmus's livestream dubbed 'watchwithrassie.com' to watch the match alongside him.

South Africa had the better of the opening exchange, and an ominous sign for the hosts was experienced prop Andrew Porter conceding a penalty in the second scrum of the match.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu slotted over the kick for 3-0.

The Irish stormed back and a sublime long pass by Stuart McCloskey found Baloucoune, who brushed aside Damien Willemse's attention and went over in the right-hand corner, Sam Prendergast missing the conversion.

Baloucoune grabbed his second minutes later, seizing on a pass from fellow wing Mack Hansen, who had come in from the left flank.

Like his Ulster teammate McCloskey, Baloucoune has been one of Ireland's stars this year, the winger having now scored his seven Test tries in 2026.

The Springboks gave the Irish two scares in quick succession, with fullback Hugo Keenan, celebrating his 50th cap, saving the hosts on both occasions.

He was powerless to prevent them from finally going over, with Morne van den Berg touching down. Feinberg-Mngomezulu converted to make it 10-10.

It did not stay tied for long.

The Boks went to sleep, hooker Ronan Kelleher sidestepped Canan Moodie and went over for his 11th Test try. Prendergast converted this time from wide out on the left for 17-10.

Moodie, though, nearly wiped away their smiles when he touched down early in the second half, but he was judged to have had a foot in touch due to the impact of Hansen's tackle.

Prendergast put the Irish 20-10 up in the 54th minute with a crisply taken penalty.

The Springboks gathered themselves in a sparkling to-and-fro encounter, world player-of-the-year Malcolm Marx going over.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu converted to reduce the gap to three points.

The Irish pressed hard to gain some breathing space on the scoreboard, but captain Dan Sheehan was held up over the line by Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Both sides played the last eight minutes a man down. Sheehan was sin-binned for a croc roll and Marco van Staden drove late and dangerously into Tadhg Beirne in the same ruck.

The Boks toiled away inside the Irish 22, but the home defence held firm and forced a turnover, prompting all-round applause in the coaches' box.