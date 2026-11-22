SummaryOpen the quick read
- SA secured a place in the Nations Championship final despite a narrow 20-17 defeat to Ireland in Dublin, progressing thanks to a critical bonus point.
- The result marked rare back-to-back losses for the Springboks after an earlier defeat to France in Paris.
- Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick warned that the team must dramatically improve execution and maintain cohesion.
- Captain Siya Kolisi acknowledged that while effort remained high, the team failed to capitalise on scoring chances and lost control of their kicking and defensive structures.
- Assistant coach Felix Jones highlighted poor discipline and conceded penalties as the primary factors allowing Ireland to punish SA.
- The Springboks will square off against an in-form French side at Twickenham on Sunday to contest the championship title.
Frustrated Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has issued a blunt ultimatum to his misfiring team to step it up after they slumped to rare back-to-back defeats on Saturday.
Despite suffering a narrow 20-17 loss to a pumped-up Irish outfit, the Boks managed to sneak into Sunday's Nations Championship final against France thanks to earning a losing bonus point.
The defeat followed a loss against France in Paris and has left the Boks reeling and looking for answers ahead of their biggest match of the season at Twickenham in London on Sunday (kickoff 6.40pm).
With head coach Rassie Erasmus serving out a six-match ban and confined to watching the match on television at his Dublin hotel, it was left to assistant coaches Stick and Felix Jones and skipper Siya Kolisi to make sense of what went wrong against fired-up Irish side.
After coming up short against France, the Boks were let down by an ill-disciplined display against the Irish, who fed off the energy of a capacity 51,000 home crowd at the Aviva Stadium.
The Boks now have to pick up the pieces and ready themselves for a titanic final against an in-form Les Bleus outfit who topped the Northern Hemisphere group after beating Argentina 45-17 in Paris on Saturday.
“We know what we need to do in the final on Sunday," Stick said.
"I’m not satisfied with the way we’ve played in the last few weeks, and we just want to be better because we know the level we're capable of.
“The important thing is to stick together and focus on the next game against France, because if we can win that one, it gives us something to build on.
"Most importantly, it’s about sticking together as a group and not pointing fingers.”
Disappointed Bok skipper Siya Kolisi said big improvements were needed in the squad ahead of the final.
“We just need to be better as a group,” he said.
“The effort is there, but it’s still not good enough.
"We’re not playing to our potential, and we need to fix that going into Sunday's final.
"The Boks play for our country, and we never promise that we are going to win every game, but we know as a group we can definitely be better.
"I don’t question the boys’ effort or mindset, or their desire to win; it’s about finding the solutions to perform better and executing what we plan well.
“We had a good plan in the kicking game, and we didn’t execute it, and on defence, we didn’t dominate as much as we normally do.
"Ireland also got opportunities close to the line, which they took and we didn’t, which in the past we would normally take, so there are many things we can improve on.”
Assistant coach Jones said his team's discipline would have to improve for the French showdown.
“Discipline was one of the biggest things, and that’s something we spoke about before the game," he said.
"When you give a team like Ireland penalty after penalty, they’ll punish you, and they did exactly that.
“There were moments we had opportunities close to the line, and in the past we would have converted them, so we need to be more clinical in those areas.
"The plan was good, but the execution let us down at critical moments, and that will be key going into Sunday's final.
“It’s tough when there are free kicks for shoulders out and break foots.
"It’s hard to really tell where dominance lies when those events are happening.
“We still felt we were dominant overall, but they have definitely improved.”
Scorers:
Ireland 20: Tries: Robert Baloucoune (2), Ronan Kelleher. Conversion: Sam Prendergast. Penalty: Prendergast.
South Africa 17: Tries: Morne van den Berg, Malcolm Marx. Conversions: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2). Penalty: Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
Finals weekend fixtures:
Friday: 6.40pm: Italy vs Fiji, 10.10pm: Ireland vs Australia.
Saturday: 3.10pm Wales vs Japan, 6.40pm: England vs New Zealand (third place playoff).
Sunday: 3.10pm: Scotland vs Argentina, 6.40pm: Final: South Africa vs France.
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