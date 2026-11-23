French rugby has always been known for its flair and creativity, and it is those traits that have brought Les Bleus to within one match of winning the inaugural Nations Championship, coach Fabien Galthie said.

The reigning Six Nations champions have never won a global tournament before, finishing three times as losing finalists in the World Cup.

If they beat the world champions SA at Twickenham on Sunday, it will be the first time they have triumphed in a tournament including all the best nations in the world.

Galthie believes that just getting to the final has been a huge achievement given their inability to put out their strongest team.

They started their tournament campaign in July in the southern hemisphere against New Zealand without any players from Top 14 champions Toulouse or runners-up Montpellier.

And even after some of those arrived ahead of their second match against Australia, Galthie rested key players such as captain Antoine Dupont and try-machine Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

This month in the northern hemisphere, they have been shorn of important forwards such as Emmanuel Meafou, Thibaud Flament and Julien Marchand, while they beat the Springboks without a recognised flyhalf.

"Honestly, when I looked at this competition in relation to other countries, I already wondered how we would bring back any points from the southern hemisphere, given that we left without the finalists, given the schedule, given that we had to rest some players who were physiologically in difficulty," Galthie said after Les Bleus beat Argentina on Saturday to top the northern hemisphere pool.

"To be in the final with all those missing players, that's a triumph for us, everyone together, the players and us, the coaching staff.

"It's a triumph because we had to win, and we won five matches and lost one in New Zealand by two points, with both an attacking and a losing bonus point.

"In the five victories, we picked up four bonus points, and we were one try away [from the bonus point] against SA.

"It's an incredibly difficult challenge and to be in the final, the players have pulled off an achievement worthy of its name."

It has not been all plain sailing for France, who were in difficulty at the scrum in their last two matches and will face another severe test there in the final against the fearsome Springboks pack.

But Galthie feels that their success has come from their particularly expansive style of play, and he is not planning on changing that for the final.

"Being effective has done us good; that's also our style of play," he said.

"We're able to score after long phases; we're able to score in a flash.

"We have inspired, inspirational players, like Antoine, for example, in the final play against Argentina."

Dupont's instinctive chip over a tiring Pumas defence bounced up nicely for the rapid Bielle-Biarrey to notch his 31st try in 30 Tests, capping off a 45-17 victory.

"That's also our trademark. The French rugby player has that," Galthie said.

"He accepts that he has to take risks to be creative. We're different to other countries.

"We must not try to copy them. Since 2020, we've stopped trying to copy others.

"We try to take what is best from the French player, what the players love to do, and what works.

"After that, you do need a strategy, but it's true, it's a quality." — AFP

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