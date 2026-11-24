Rassie Erasmus is still SA's "main man" as he plots Nations Championship glory while serving a six-match ban for comments about match officials, assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said.

The Springboks' head coach was suspended by World Rugby last week for suggesting the officiating in the 21-19 loss to France earlier this month amounted to match-fixing.

Erasmus missed the world champions' 20-17 defeat by Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, instead hosting an online watch-along of the game as his side suffered the rare indignity of consecutive losses.

SA still topped the southern hemisphere Nations Championship table and will face France in the final at Twickenham on Sunday.

Erasmus cannot attend official pre-match media events or be involved on game day, but the 54-year-old is permitted to work with his side during the build-up to matches.

"During the week, Rassie is still the main man," long-serving assistant coach Stick told reporters in his first language, isiXhosa, at the team's London hotel.

"He is also the leader of the team. Like I said last week, all the coaches are involved.

"In the week, Rassie is still here. He is still the main guy in the week. Obviously, he is not involved on game day."

Stick jokingly added: "Maybe the camera is more on me [on match day] as well because of my good looks.

"But we all share responsibility. There is no-one being the main guy."

The outspoken Erasmus has been in hot water before over criticism of match officials.

In 2021, he was hit with a two-month ban by World Rugby for an hour-long video criticising the refereeing in a defeat by the British and Irish Lions.

The following year, he was suspended for two games after complaining about English referee Wayne Barnes, who was then the subject of online death threats.

After his latest outburst, SA Rugby condemned the online trolling of officials, saying "such behaviour has no place in rugby and is entirely contrary to the values upon which our game is founded". — AFP

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