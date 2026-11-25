A nerve-jangling place-kicking competition could be implemented as a desperate last resort to decide Sunday's Nations Championship rugby final between South Africa and France in London.

This rare high-stakes kicking spectacle will be used as a tie-breaker if the teams are deadlocked after regulation play and golden point extra-time is unable to establish a winner.

The long-awaited final is expected to go down to the wire and be as keenly contested as the pool game between the sides when France edged the Boks 21-19 at the Stade de France in Paris.

Unlike the five earlier placement matches on finals weekend, which can end in a draw after a single 10-minute golden-point period, it has been decided the grand final must crown an outright winner.

Standard rugby place-kick shootout rules in knockout competitions operate through the following process:

Eligible Kickers: Each team nominates kickers from the players on the pitch at the final whistle of extra time. Players who have been substituted, red-carded, or remain in the sin bin at the end of extra time are ineligible.

Coin Toss: Referees use a coin toss to decide which end of the pitch is used and which team kicks first.

Kicking Format: Kickers take turns kicking from designated spots along the 22-metre and 10-metre lines.

Sudden Death: If the teams are still level after the initial round of kicks, the shootout moves to sudden death until one side goes ahead with the same number of kicks taken.

The prospect of extra time and a place-kick shootout raised its head before the final Test in Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series between the Boks and the All Blacks in the American city of Baltimore earlier in 2026.

In the end, the Boks won the Test to clinch the series 3-1 and eliminate any possibility of a tie-breaker.

Springbok legend Schalk Burger expressed his opposition to a kicking contest to find a winner in Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series.

“I thought these tours just end in a drawn series, doesn’t it? Like they’re going to have a tiebreaker, like a goal kick-off,” Burger said while speaking on the Boks Unpacked podcast.

“I tell you what, if it comes to a kick-off, we might have more kickers than them.

“But surely it shouldn’t be coming down to one of those [place-kicking competition]?

Burger suggested sharing the spoils if extra time failed to produce a result.

“If there are no points in the extra time, they should just share the series at two all.

"I mean, we can’t go to a goal kickout or whatever.”

SA rugby fans will recall the drama of the shootout held when the Sharks defeated Munster 6-4 in a place-kick competition after a dramatic United Rugby Championship quarterfinal in Durban ended 24-24 after extra time in 2025.

Rory Scannell's missed penalty in the shootout - which involved six kicks from three players from each side - proved decisive as Sharks trio Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse and Bradley Davids all converted their two shots at the posts.

England's Karl Dickson will referee Sunday's final, with Irishman Andrew Brace and New Zealander James Doleman the assistant referees. England’s Andrew Jackson will be the TMO.

Finals weekend fixtures:

Friday: 6.40pm: Fiji v Italy, 10.10pm: Ireland v Australia.

Saturday: 3.10pm Wales v Japan, 6.40pm: England v New Zealand.

Sunday: 3.10pm: Scotland v Argentina, 6.40pm: South Africa v France.

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