“I think we just have to take a hard look at ourselves after the Ireland loss in Dublin," Williams said.

"Everyone, from number one to 23, and make sure that we are better on Sunday at Twickenham.

"We know the final is really important for SA.

“Obviously, we wanted the result against Ireland, but things didn’t go our way.

“Fortunately enough, we get another opportunity against France on Sunday.

"We will have a look at the Irish game and fix it.

"A bit of discipline was an issue against Ireland.

"Ireland got into our half with stupid penalties and they converted.

“This is a good challenge for us and we’ll make sure that we prepare well enough and hopefully the odds will be in our favour."

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi said they had been unable to dominate the Irish.

"We didn't do a lot of the things we normally do well," he said.

"Ireland put us under a lot of pressure. Even in the scrum, we normally get dominance, but we didn't.

"Well done to them; they played really well, they played out of their skin today, put us under pressure, and they took the opportunities.

"There's a lot that we have to do as a group to get better than we did today.

"They were good in the set piece, the opportunities that they had and the amount of time that they kept us in our half.

"It's difficult to try and score from your own half, so they kept us there.

"Obviously, the set piece battle, they were really good in that too.

"We will definitely have to take some lessons from this week and last week and just focus on rugby, on what we need to do on the field.

"Get out of our half, be better in the set piece. Discipline is also important.

"I think the thing that let us down is that we were poor in exiting out of our half."

Delighted French coach Fabien Galthie praised his side's fighting ability to overcome a lengthy injury list ‌to reach Sunday's final.

"We are very, very happy ​to be in the final," he said.

"Reaching ​the final, ⁠the players achieved a feat that should not be taken for granted.

"It was a tour de force."

Finals weekend fixtures:

Friday: 6.40pm: Italy v Fiji, 10.10pm: Ireland v Australia.

Saturday: 3.10pm Wales v Japan, 6.40pm: England v New Zealand (third place playoff).

Sunday: 3.10pm: Scotland v Argentina, 6.40pm: Final: South Africa v France.

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