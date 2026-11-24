“Malcolm, Ox and Paul have all delivered exceptional performances for the Springboks this year, but rugby is the ultimate team sport, and their achievements would not have been possible without the unwavering support of their teammates and the management group," Alexander said.

“To have two South Africans nominated for the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year award, as well as Paul earning recognition in the Breakthrough Player of the Year category, is a tremendous endorsement of the quality, character and talent of the players representing our country on the global stage.

“All three players have consistently performed at the highest level throughout the season and deserve enormous credit for the commitment, hard work and excellence they have shown in the green and gold jersey.

"On behalf of SA Rugby and all South Africans, we are immensely proud of their achievements.

“We wish them every success as World Rugby prepares to announce the winners this weekend.

"We also want to extend our best wishes to the Springboks as they prepare for Sunday’s Nations Championship final against France in London.

"The entire nation stands firmly behind them, and we know they will continue to represent SA with distinction.”

Marx, who was crowned the World Rugby and SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year for 2025, could become only the second player in South African history to win the distinguished global award twice, following in the footsteps of Pieter-Steph du Toit, who was crowned the best player in the world in 2019 and 2024.

Only two players have won this prestigious award in back-to-back seasons — the New Zealand duo of Richie McCaw (in 2009 and 2010) and Beauden Barrett (in 2016 and 2017).

Making this nomination even more notable, it is the third time that Marx has been nominated for the award, after also being among the nominees in 2018.

De Villiers, who burst onto the international scene this season and has become a regular member of the Springbok matchday squad, was nominated as one of four players in the Breakthrough Player of the Year.

The former Junior Springbok captain is up against the French duo of Fabian Brau-Boirie and Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, as well as Ryunosuke Ito from Japan for the award.

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