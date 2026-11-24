SummaryOpen the quick read
- Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche have been nominated for the World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year award.
- Rising star Paul de Villiers earned a nomination for World Rugby Men's 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year.
- Marx could become only the second South African after Pieter-Steph du Toit to claim the top global award twice.
- The nominations highlight a monumental weekend in London as the Springboks face France in the Nations Championship final.
- SA Rugby president Mark Alexander congratulated the nominees, praising their consistent excellence in the green and gold.
Nations Championship finalists SA and France will have more than one iron in the fire when the international rugby season reaches a climax with the grand finals weekend in London on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Though the coveted Nations Championship trophy is the main prize on offer at Twickenham on Sunday, there will also be individual awards up for grabs.
In a move which reflects SA's dominance in recent years, Springboks Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche and Paul de Villiers have been nominated for prestigious World Rugby awards.
Marx and Nche were nominated for the men's 15s player of the year for a second successive season, and De Villiers for the men's 15s breakthrough player of the year award.
French wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey has been nominated for the title of world player of the year, alongside New Zealand's Jordie Barrett.
The 23-year-old Frenchman has enjoyed a superb year, helping France to a second successive Six Nations and a place in the inaugural final of the Nations Championship at Twickenham on Sunday.
France captain Antoine Dupont, who was player of the year in 2021, has been nominated for try of the year, for a score against Scotland during the last Six Nations.
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander congratulated Springboks Marx, Nche and De Villiers on being nominated.
World Rugby’s panel will finalise the voting process during the week and the winners will be announced during the Nations Championship finals weekend.
“Malcolm, Ox and Paul have all delivered exceptional performances for the Springboks this year, but rugby is the ultimate team sport, and their achievements would not have been possible without the unwavering support of their teammates and the management group," Alexander said.
“To have two South Africans nominated for the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year award, as well as Paul earning recognition in the Breakthrough Player of the Year category, is a tremendous endorsement of the quality, character and talent of the players representing our country on the global stage.
“All three players have consistently performed at the highest level throughout the season and deserve enormous credit for the commitment, hard work and excellence they have shown in the green and gold jersey.
"On behalf of SA Rugby and all South Africans, we are immensely proud of their achievements.
“We wish them every success as World Rugby prepares to announce the winners this weekend.
"We also want to extend our best wishes to the Springboks as they prepare for Sunday’s Nations Championship final against France in London.
"The entire nation stands firmly behind them, and we know they will continue to represent SA with distinction.”
Marx, who was crowned the World Rugby and SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year for 2025, could become only the second player in South African history to win the distinguished global award twice, following in the footsteps of Pieter-Steph du Toit, who was crowned the best player in the world in 2019 and 2024.
Only two players have won this prestigious award in back-to-back seasons — the New Zealand duo of Richie McCaw (in 2009 and 2010) and Beauden Barrett (in 2016 and 2017).
Making this nomination even more notable, it is the third time that Marx has been nominated for the award, after also being among the nominees in 2018.
De Villiers, who burst onto the international scene this season and has become a regular member of the Springbok matchday squad, was nominated as one of four players in the Breakthrough Player of the Year.
The former Junior Springbok captain is up against the French duo of Fabian Brau-Boirie and Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, as well as Ryunosuke Ito from Japan for the award.
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