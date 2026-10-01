SummaryOpen the quick read
- The UXi Eastern Cape International Rugby Institute has launched at the Fairview Sport Centre in Gqeberha under the leadership of founder and director David Manuel.
- The programme integrates elite rugby coaching, strength and conditioning, and academic qualifications to prepare student-athletes for careers on and off the field.
- It provides a vital pathway for school-leavers who miss university entry, bridging the gap to clubs, tertiary institutions, and provincial unions.
- The institute follows a structured three-year development model progressing through Discover (Year 1), Develop (Year 2), and Deploy (Year 3) stages.
- Graduates earn performance-based certifications and practical industry skills to support long-term careers in the sports and fitness sector.
A new pathway to develop rugby talent was opened when the UXi Eastern Cape International Rugby Institute was launched in Gqeberha on Wednesday by its rugby director and Institute programme manager and founder David Manuel.
He says the Institute's mission is to advance Eastern Cape’s next generation of rugby talent through an elite high-performance pathway, meaningful education beyond the field and opportunities to perform on national and international stages.
The Institute will be based at the Fairview Sport Centre, 60 Willow Road, Overbaakens and the Fairview Campus will offer students a dynamic environment focused on fitness, sport and education.
Manuel who has been the head coach of the Madibaz for several seasons, is the founder and managing director of Xcel Sports Group, operating partner of the Eastern Cape International Rugby Institute in partnership with UXi Sport.
He is a World Rugby level 3-qualified coach with 18 plus years experience, including 10 years at high-performance level.Manuel has led teams to 12 finals and 10 titles across the Blue Bulls Rugby Union and University of Pretoria (Tuks).
He wants to develop players toward clubs, universities, provincial unions and rugby-related careers and his philosophy is winning championships is about developing champion individuals.
"I have worked with so many players during the past five years in Gqeberha who do not qualify to get into university," Manuel said.
"So what happens to them?
"They basically fall out of a structure that will assist and support them to develop.
"This institute becomes the net that catches players who cannot study at NMU straight from school.
"That is a big gap in EP because so many players fall by the wayside.
"ECIRI opens the door to opportunities far beyond the Eastern Cape.
"While players can develop and compete within the province, ECIRI also creates pathways to play rugby for various unions across South Africa.
"This gives players the chance to gain valuable experience, showcase their talent, and take the next step in their rugby careers at a higher level.
"ECIRI provides players with a clear pathway into rugby unions, semi-professional teams, and university rugby programmes
."Through strong connections within the South African rugby landscape, players can progress their careers while also accessing opportunities to study and play at tertiary education institutions such as universities.
"This pathway helps talented players turn their potential into real opportunities both on and off the field.
"The Fairview Campus offers students a dynamic environment focused on fitness, sport and education.
"With access to dedicated training facilities, gym spaces and modern education rooms, students can combine classroom learning with practical experience while developing the skills needed for a successful career in the fitness and sports industry.
"The gym and sports facilities provide students with a professional, high-performance environment where sport and education come together.
"Featuring modern fitness equipment, dedicated strength and conditioning areas, and a spacious indoor sports hall, the facilities support both practical training and academic learning.
"Students have the opportunity to develop their fitness, skills and performance, while gaining valuable hands-on experience in a professional sporting environment.
"The world of rugby and sport offers exciting career opportunities both on and off the field.
"The UXi Sport rugby development and career programmes are aimed at individual player development, with the key objective of ensuring that every participant reaches their highest level of performance, whether on the field or in life, as a player or as a professional in the workplace.
"Upon successful completion of the Rugby Development Programme, student-athletes receive a performance-based certification at the annual graduation ceremony, which can be added to their CV.
"This programme is built for individuals who can perform at a high physical and mental intensity and remain committed to their health, lifestyle, and performance goals."
The three-year pathway progresses from:
Year 1 - Discover: fundamental skills.
Year 2 - Develop: Tactical and technical exposure.
Year 3 - Deploy: Creating real-life opportunities and competitive exposure.
Those interested in signing up can request a consultation and more information from a career coach at email: RudiV@sport.uxi.edu.za
Other contacts:
Request career guidance and brain profile testing at email: info@sport.uxi.edu.za
Complete the application form the Institute's website: www.uxisport.co.za
- Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.
The Herald
Boks feeling down after chaotic loss to Wallabies, says Rassie
A dejected Springbok team were left down in the dumps after they slumped to a shock defeat against the Wallabies in a chaotic clash in Perth on Sunday, coach Rassie Erasmus said.
- George Byron
Boks keen to lay down marker against World Cup hosts, says Rassie
Playing 2027 World Cup hosts Australia in Perth on Sunday offers the Springboks a golden opportunity to lay down an important marker ahead of the fast approaching global showpiece, coach Rassie Erasmus says.
- George Byron
Boks have big respect for dangerous Aussie side, says Vermeulen
Making wholesale changes their starting line-up was not a sign of arrogant disrespect for a dangerous Australian side who will pose a significant threat to the Springboks’ hopes of victory in a one-off Test in Perth on Sunday, assistant…
- George Byron