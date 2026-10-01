"I have worked with so many players during the past five years in Gqeberha who do not qualify to get into university," Manuel said.

"So what happens to them?

"They basically fall out of a structure that will assist and support them to develop.

"This institute becomes the net that catches players who cannot study at NMU straight from school.

"That is a big gap in EP because so many players fall by the wayside.

"ECIRI opens the door to opportunities far beyond the Eastern Cape.

"While players can develop and compete within the province, ECIRI also creates pathways to play rugby for various unions across South Africa.

"This gives players the chance to gain valuable experience, showcase their talent, and take the next step in their rugby careers at a higher level.

"ECIRI provides players with a clear pathway into rugby unions, semi-professional teams, and university rugby programmes

."Through strong connections within the South African rugby landscape, players can progress their careers while also accessing opportunities to study and play at tertiary education institutions such as universities.

"This pathway helps talented players turn their potential into real opportunities both on and off the field.

"The Fairview Campus offers students a dynamic environment focused on fitness, sport and education.

"With access to dedicated training facilities, gym spaces and modern education rooms, students can combine classroom learning with practical experience while developing the skills needed for a successful career in the fitness and sports industry.

"The gym and sports facilities provide students with a professional, high-performance environment where sport and education come together.

"Featuring modern fitness equipment, dedicated strength and conditioning areas, and a spacious indoor sports hall, the facilities support both practical training and academic learning.

"Students have the opportunity to develop their fitness, skills and performance, while gaining valuable hands-on experience in a professional sporting environment.

"The world of rugby and sport offers exciting career opportunities both on and off the field.

"The UXi Sport rugby development and career programmes are aimed at individual player development, with the key objective of ensuring that every participant reaches their highest level of performance, whether on the field or in life, as a player or as a professional in the workplace.

"Upon successful completion of the Rugby Development Programme, student-athletes receive a performance-based certification at the annual graduation ceremony, which can be added to their CV.

"This programme is built for individuals who can perform at a high physical and mental intensity and remain committed to their health, lifestyle, and performance goals."

The three-year pathway progresses from:

Year 1 - Discover: fundamental skills.

Year 2 - Develop: Tactical and technical exposure.

Year 3 - Deploy: Creating real-life opportunities and competitive exposure.

Those interested in signing up can request a consultation and more information from a career coach at email: RudiV@sport.uxi.edu.za

Other contacts:

Request career guidance and brain profile testing at email: info@sport.uxi.edu.za

Complete the application form the Institute's website: www.uxisport.co.za



