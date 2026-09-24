Boks have big respect for dangerous Aussie side, says Vermeulen

Making wholesale changes to their starting line-up was not a sign of disrespect for a dangerous Australian side who will pose a significant threat to the Springboks’ hopes of victory in a one-off rugby Test in Perth on Sunday, assistant coach Duane Vermeulen said.

The former Bok No 8 rubbed out suggestions an over-confident SA team would lower their guard and throw the ball around to have some fun after four high-intensity Tests against the All Blacks.

He said the Boks, who have made 13 changes to their starting team, were well prepared for the showdown and the players knew what their roles would be at the Optus Stadium (kickoff 11.45am SA time).

“No one plays this game to lose, so anyone who talks about losing is making a strange statement,” Vermeulen said.

“The big thing is that Australia had a good opportunity with Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series to prepare for the Boks.

“After this match, they play the Bledisloe Cup against New Zealand, so they’ve had a nice chance to take a good look at both teams and work out how they want to play against us, and also the Kiwis.

“They’ll definitely go into this game with a proper plan.

“From our side, we’ve just come off the Greatest Rivalry series and yes, we are making a few changes, but the guys understand their roles, so everyone knows exactly what to do and when.