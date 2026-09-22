Boks keen to lay down marker against World Cup hosts, says Rassie

Playing 2027 World Cup hosts Australia in Perth on Sunday offers the Springboks a golden opportunity to lay down an important marker ahead of the fast-approaching global showpiece, coach Rassie Erasmus said.

After emerging with an emphatic 3-1 win in the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks, the Boks have landed in Australia and are preparing to face a Wallabies outfit who are enjoying a new lease of life under coach Les Kiss.

Erasmus says it will be a totally different challenge in front of 62,000 fans at the Optus Stadium in Perth (kickoff 11.45pm SA time) compared to what SA faced against the All Blacks.

“People always ask how important this game against Australia is,” Erasmus said.

“Australia is a great country, and they’re hosting the World Cup next year, so for us it is massive to be able to play against the World Cup hosts.

“If you think about the rivalry with David Campese and Pieter Hendricks in the 1995 World Cup opening game and the fact I played against the likes of George Gregan and Stephen Larkham.

“They won the World Cup in 2003.

“They will be ready and fresh to face the Springboks in Perth.

“Australia have shown good form in recent Tests, and we come from a tough series against New Zealand.