



"We owe ourselves that.

"Gardens will need to maintain good discipline and have a solid defence if we want to win this one.

"We need all our players on the field at all times and we must take every opportunity that comes our way.

"Saldanha are a strong team team and they are the Boland champions for a good reason."

The Gardens try-feast against Collegians was led by hard-running centre Donlic Natal (four tries) and fullback Naylan Goede (three tries).

Gardens head coach Julian Daniels said: “This game against Saldanha is crucial for our club and we have to be well prepared for a big battle.

“We have to show Saldanha what we are made of because we know they will come all out to beat us.

“The guys are motivated and Gardens are in it to win it, and this game will be a thriller."

A wounded Gardens side had been determined to bounce back against Collegians after exiting the Grand Challenge Top 12 competition at the semifinal stage three weeks ago when they lost to Kruisfontein United.

Gardens vice-president Royden Johnson said there was unfinished business for his team on Saturday.

“Gardens announced their Gold Cup intentions in emphatic fashion with a commanding performance against Bloemfontein Collegians,” he said.

“Following their semifinal exit in the Grand Challenge, Gardens demonstrated remarkable resilience, transforming disappointment into determination and delivering a performance worthy of their proud rugby heritage.

“Attention now shifts to our second round opponents Saldanha, where unfinished business awaits.

“With a score to settle, Gardens will approach the next encounter with renewed confidence, discipline and determination.

“Representing Kariega and EP on the national stage, Gardens continue to demonstrate that rugby is more than a game."

EP's other representatives in the Gold Cup, Harlequins will be reflecting on what might have been after they slipped to narrow 17-14 defeat against Bloemfontein Police last week.

Powerhouse Border teams EL Police and Young Leopards were both beaten in other first round clashes last week.

EL Police were beaten 38-24 by Durbell in KuGompo City and Young Leopards were thrashed 66-18 by Villager in Cape Town.

Saturday’s Gold Cup fixtures:

South section: Villager v Durbell, Roses United v Bloemfontein Police, College Rovers v Crusaders, Gardens v Saldanha.

North section: Centurion v Naka Bulls, Brakpan v White River, Northam Rhinos v Northam Wolves, Vereeniging v Randfontein.