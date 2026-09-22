Gardens ready for running game against Bloem outfit, says Daniels

“The mood in the camp is good, despite our loss to Kruisfontein in the Grand Challenge semifinals in Humansdorp.

“It was just crucial moments in the semifinal where we needed to be better.

“Now it will be all hands on deck for the Gold Cup and we will fix errors we made in the Grand Challenge.”

Daniels said Gardens learnt valuable lessons when they competed in the Gold Cup in 2025.

“One of the things we learnt was that we must put the scoreboard pressure on our opponents,” he said.

“There is always a good vibe playing at home in Kariega.

“Our fans are always a big plus point because of the way they cheer for the team.

“I know they (the fans) are maybe a bit cross about the Grand Challenge semifinal loss, but we have to get our fans back by winning matches.

“We will have to prepare mentally and physically and get the boys’ heads straight for this game.

“Gardens must forget about the past and do this for our club and the community in Kariega.”

SA Rugby have confirmed the final line-up of 32 clubs, with SK Walmers, based in the Bo-Kaap of Cape Town, grabbing the final spot as tournament wildcards after enjoying an outstanding domestic season.

SK, as they are known, finished in the top five in the Western Province Super League A behind three former national club champions in Villager, Durbanville-Bellville and Hamilton.

They are on a 12-match unbeaten streak and have not lost a match since April.

This year’s 32-team line-up is arguably one of the strongest in years, with no less than six current or former national club champions in the draw, including 2025 finalists Villager and 2015 champions Durbanville-Bellville (both WP), College Rovers and Crusaders (both KZN) and Johannesburg’s Pirates (Lions).

“The 2025 Gold Cup was a tremendous success,” SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer said.

“Fans across the country bought into the vibe, our social media pages had almost two million views, and we intend to build on that foundation this year.

“We have already resumed our highly popular Gold Cup Trophy Tour roadshow, with the first stop of 2026 being a visit to the Cape Winelands where the public were able to see the iconic Gold Cup up close in Wellington and thereafter at Gold Cup side Roses United Rugby Club.”