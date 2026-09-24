Wounded Gardens and Quins determined to bounce back in Gold Cup

Wounded EP club rugby teams Gardens and Harlequins are determined to bounce back from defeats and show what they are made of when they start their bid for honours in the Pick n Pay Gold Cup national championship on Saturday.

After exiting the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 competition at the semifinal stage two weeks ago when they lost to Kruisfontein United, Gardens are desperate for a win over Bloemfontein Collegians at the Central Field in Kariega (kickoff 3pm).

Harlequins are facing a tough trip to the City of Roses to play Bloemfontein Police in their opening game.

After a heart-breaking 29-27 defeat against Kruisfontein United in last week’s EPRU Grand Challenge final, Harlequins will have to regroup for one of their biggest games of the season.

Powerhouse Border teams EL Police and Young Leopards will also be in action when matches are played throughout SA.

EL Police face Durbell in KuGompo City and Young Leopards travel to Cape Town to play Villager.

“Gardens are looking forward to the Gold Cup, and we were sad that we could not make it to the Grand Challenge final to defend our title,” Gardens assistant coach Clyde Theron said.

“We have been in quite a few Grand Challenge finals in recent years.

“The Gold Cup, which is the biggest club rugby competition in SA, gives us another opportunity to bounce back.

“We have looked at a few videos of Bloemfontein Collegians, and they are a very big and physical team.

“So we have been working on things in training.

“The mood in the camp is good, and I guess we were beaten by a hungrier Kruisfontein team in the semifinals.