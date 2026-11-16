Chippa United right-back Sirgio Kammies believes discipline, teamwork and concentration will be crucial when the Gqeberha side host Kaizer Chiefs in a Betway Premiership clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on November 28.

The Chilli Boys will be hoping to carry their winning momentum into the encounter after claiming a 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium, a result that lifted them to seventh place on the log, with 11 points from nine matches.

Ther postponement of their scheduled fixture against Sekhukhune United has given Chippa additional time to prepare for the meeting with Amakhosi.

Kammies said the break had allowed the team to work on areas that needed improvement while ensuring the players were ready for the challenge.

“We’ve used this period to work hard on the training ground, improve certain aspects of our game and prepare ourselves mentally and physically for what’s ahead.

"Obviously, we would have preferred to play our scheduled match, but these things happen in football," he said.

“Our focus has been on staying disciplined, working on the coach’s instructions and making sure we’re ready to give our best against Chiefs.”

The 28-year-old admitted that going without competitive football had made it difficult to maintain the team's sharpness, saying training could not reproduce the intensity and pressure of league matches.

“It's definitely not easy because there’s a big difference between training and playing competitive matches.

"You miss that match intensity, the pressure and the rhythm that comes with playing every week.

“However, as professionals, we have to make sure we stay focused and maintain our fitness levels.

"The technical team has done well to keep us prepared, and it’s up to us as players to remain mentally strong and ready whenever the opportunity comes."

Despite the challenges, Kammies is confident Chippa can put in a strong performance against Chiefs, particularly with home support behind them.

The former Cape Town All Stars player said the players understood what the fixture meant to the club's supporters.

“The fans can expect a team that is hungry, determined and ready to compete.

"We understand the importance of this game, especially playing at home in front of our supporters.

“We want to make them proud by showing commitment, fighting for every ball and playing with confidence.

"We know Chiefs are a big team, but we also have our own ambitions and believe in what we can achieve as a team.”

He emphasised that defending against a dangerous Chiefs attack must be a collective effort, with every player expected to contribute.

“Chiefs have quality players who can hurt you if you give them too much space or time on the ball.

"We need to stay compact, communicate with each other and follow the coach’s instructions.

"It’s not just about the defenders; everyone has a responsibility when it comes to defending.

"If we work together and remain focused for the full 90 minutes, we give ourselves a good chance.”

Having joined Chippa in 2022, Kammies has experienced difficult and rewarding moments at the club.

He believes those experiences have helped him grow, and he wants to continue improving his contribution at both ends of the pitch.

The defender, who scored against Mamelodi Sundowns, said that achievement had boosted his confidence.

“As a player, you always want to contribute positively to the team, whether that’s through goals, assists or consistent performances.

"Scoring against a team like Sundowns gives you confidence, but I don’t want to stop there.

“My biggest targets are to remain consistent, keep improving my game, contribute more offensively and defensively, and help the team achieve its objectives.

"At the end of the day, individual achievements are important, but team success will always come first,” he said.

“Chippa United has given me an opportunity to grow, compete at the highest level and express myself as a footballer.

"I’m grateful for the journey so far, and I still feel there’s a lot more I can achieve here,” he said.

Now among the more experienced members of the squad, he sees it as his responsibility to help guide younger players, particularly in high-pressure matches.

“I think experience comes with responsibility. I try to lead by example, both on and off the pitch, and share some of the experiences I’ve gained over the years.

“I always encourage the younger players to believe in themselves, enjoy these big occasions but never lose focus on what needs to be done.

"Football can be challenging, so it’s important that we support one another and understand that we’re all working towards the same goal,” he said.